Sharmila to launch 3-day hunger strike in Hyderabad

Khammam: Y.S. Sharmila said she would float a new party in the state to question the “false policies” being implemented by the TRS government. The name and the flag will be announced on July 8.

She also announced that she would organise a three-day hunger strike in Hyderabad, demanding that the government to issue job notifications from April 15. The relay hunger strike will be organised in all district headquarters.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam on Friday, she said, “We got a state in Telangana, but our aspirations and goals were not fulfilled," she said. “Do we want such a Telangana? The atmagaurvam (self-respect) of Telangana has been affected by the ‘gadi’ rule of KCR.”

She called herself a ‘Telangana bidda’. “I gave birth to my son and my daughter in Telangana gadda. Barabar, I will fight in the election and contest in Telangana. I will come to power if people bless me. I will continue to serve the people even if I lose in the battle", she said.

She said the new party was needed to question power. “Where is Bangaru Telangana? Telangana state has become a slave to KCR and his family. Posts are being given at the whim of the CM. The real fighters of Telangana are ignored and they are facing a lot of problems. No minister or MLA is ready to question the falsehood of KCR. KCR Nandi (ox) ante Nandi, pandi ante pandi (pig),” she said, alleging servility.

She said the Congress had become a supplier of MLAs to the TRS. Congress leaders were unable to question the defections and were looking on as spectators. She said that BJP government at Centre had failed to fulfil promises made to Telangana state in the AP Reorganisation Act. “The Kazipet coach factory has remained a dream,” Sharmila said.

She said her new party would not tie up with or support any other party. “My party will work for the people of Telangana and work on the issues of the poor. I will not leave a drop of irrigation water of Telangana. I will fight against anybody and to any extent,” she said.