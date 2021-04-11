Nation Politics 10 Apr 2021 BJP promises to set ...
Nation, Politics

BJP promises to set up sea airport in Nagarjunasagar reservoir

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2021, 12:27 am IST
The Congress was becoming non-existent in state politics and termed Jana Reddy as an outdated political leader
Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy held roadshows in the constituency to campaign for the party candidate Dr P. Ravi Kumar. (Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)
Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the April 17 Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, promising to set up a ’sea airport’ in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir to operate seaplanes so as to develop it as a world-class tourist destination, thereby providing huge employment opportunities for the locals and unemployed youth.

The party promised to set up food courts, hotels and other recreational facilities in Nagarjunasagar which it said will have the potential to create jobs for 50,000 people.

 

For students, the manifesto promised a Kendriya Vidyalaya and gurukul schools in the constituency to be set up using Central funds. For tribal students, the party promised to set up Ekalavya residential schools.

The party said it would set up food processing clusters for farmers to make agriculture profitable.

The manifesto also promised to upgrade roads from the village to the mandal level with the assistance of Central funds.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy held roadshows in the constituency to campaign for the party candidate Dr P. Ravi Kumar. He termed the Congress as the B-team of the TRS, because voting for the Congress would be nothing short of voting for the TRS.

 

He demanded that Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy explain how many Congress leaders, who were elected MLAs by the people, were continuing with the party after the 2018 elections. The Congress was becoming non-existent in state politics and termed Jana Reddy as an outdated political leader.

Stating that the “dynasties” of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were prevailing in the state, Kishan Reddy said only the CM  and his family members had benefited from the formation of Telangana state, but not the common people.

 

...
