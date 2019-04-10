Accompanied by family, Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Amethi seat

Besides Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amethi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his mother Sonia, sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi and her family in Amethi on Wednesday.

This comes after his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala set off a controversy.

Rahul’s brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra, who is also in Amethi, took to Facebook and wrote, “My best wishes to Rahul for a successful, productive and a healthy future, to create the change INDIA requires. Always in your support.”

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the District Collector office has been decorated with flowers.

Rahul will be for the second consecutive time contest against Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Irani on Tuesday took a jibe at Vadra while downplaying his campaigning for Congress in Amethi and asserted that farmers will run a parallel campaign during his stay to save their lands from him.

Besides Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. He filed his nomination for the seat on April 4.

He was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress chief filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate in Kalpetta.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will start from Thursday and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

