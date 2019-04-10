LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Accompanied by family, Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Amethi seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Apr 10, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Rahul will be for the second consecutive time contest against Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani from Amethi.
Besides Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Besides Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amethi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his mother Sonia, sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi and her family in Amethi on Wednesday.

 

This comes after his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala set off a controversy.

Rahul’s brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra, who is also in Amethi, took to Facebook and wrote, “My best wishes to Rahul for a successful, productive and a healthy future, to create the change INDIA requires. Always in your support.”

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the District Collector office has been decorated with flowers.

Rahul will be for the second consecutive time contest against Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Irani on Tuesday took a jibe at Vadra while downplaying his campaigning for Congress in Amethi and asserted that farmers will run a parallel campaign during his stay to save their lands from him.

Besides Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. He filed his nomination for the seat on April 4.

He was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress chief filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate in Kalpetta.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will start from Thursday and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, congress, amethi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

(Photo: file)

EC stops release of PM Narendra Modi biopic till 2019 LS polls are over

The Congress was 'ignoring' the Thakor Sena while taking important decisions, including selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File/Facebook)

Thakor Sena asks Alpesh to resign from Congress in 24 hours

Sharad Pawar said Modi criticises Jawaharlal Nehru, but it was the former prime minister who brought industries to the country after Independence. (Photo: PTI)

Modi slams Oppn, but doesn't give account of his govt: Sharad Pawar

Patnaik conveyed his best wishes and sincere prayers on behalf of the people of Odisha. (Image: File)

Naveen Patnaik wishes speedy recovery to Dalai Lama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's on-set video from 'Chhapaak' gets leaked; watch

Screengrab from a leaked video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Chhapaak. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dhoni sleeps at Chennai Airport

The former India skipper can be seen sleeping on the floors of Chennai airport. (Photo: MS Dhoni Twitter)
 

US woman's all organs, except heart, placed on wrong side; managed to live upto 99

Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. (Photo: AP)
 

Land Rover launches locally assembled Range Rover Velar; priced at Rs 72.47 lakh

Land Rover is offering the option of choosing between a petrol and diesel engine at an identical price point.
 

Virgin Galactic's first test passenger gets commercial astronaut wings

Commercial human space flight is now a reality.
 

Shahid Kapoor lost this much kilos for 'Kabir Singh'; find out

Shahid Kapoor in the still from Kabir Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Stage set for polling in 17 LS seats in Telangana to ensure free, fair poll

Polling would be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-effected Assembly segments under five parliamentary constituencies, and from 7 am to 5 pm in all other Lok Sabha constituencies. (Representational Image)

'Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala': Modi accuses Congress of looting the poor

Taking a dig at the 'corrupt' character of the Congress, Modi alleged that another scam has been added to the list of the party. (Photo: ANI)

BJP plan to go all out to crush Congress stronghold Nanded

Chavan said the infrastructure in Nanded developed immensely since the time Mr Chavan was industries minister. (File Photo)

'200 out of 100': Shiv Sena evaluates BJP's manifesto

Shiv Sena, said 2019 is the last chance to construct the Ram temple. (Photo: ANI)

I-T dept carries out raids at TDP MP Galla Jayadev's residence, other locations

Following the raids, Jayadev alleged that he is being targeted for being an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham