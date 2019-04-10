LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

KCR's daughter hits out at BJP, asks why it couldn’t solve Kashmir issue

Published Apr 10, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 10:35 am IST
Jagityal: Lashing out at the BJP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP and party president KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday said the party’s sole claim over patriotism is fake as they couldn’t even solve the Kashmir issue.

Addressing media here on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls, Kavitha said, “BJP says that they are the only party having patriotism in the country, but actually they don't have it because patriotism doesn't only support one religion. In our country TRS is the only government to provide funds for all religions. If BJP is so patriotic then why didn't they solve Kashmir issue?”

 

She also accused BJP and Congress of not looking after people of Telangana for the last five years and coming to them only for campaigning.

“From past five years parties like BJP and Congress haven't asked about people's well-wishes but from past twenty days, they are showing love towards them. When BJP is in the Centre they haven't provided any economic support or schemes to Telangana. TRS government was seeking national status to Kaleshwaram project from past five years but BJP didn’t give it though they have given the status to Polavaram Irrigation project”, she said.

Asserting that TRS government was continuously asking BJP to bring farming under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Kavitha added, “We have been working on the problems of turmeric farmers since beginning but BJP government has said they know struggles of turmeric farmers but they haven't made any mentions of turmeric farmers in their manifesto.”

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

 

