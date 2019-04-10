LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joins BJP

Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.
Javadekar said Bainsla had also met party president Amit Shah in the morning. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Wednesday joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here.

Bainsla's son Vijay Bainsla also joined the party in the presence of BJP's Rajasthan-in-charge Prakash Javadekar. "I have seen rarest of rare qualities in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that's why I am joining the BJP," Kirori Singh Bainsla said, adding the PM interacts with common people and he is inspired by Modi's working style. Bainsla said that he has been close to chief ministers of both parties -- the BJP and the Congress -- and had seen their ideologies. "After seeing two parties closely, I am joining the BJP," he said.

 

Javadekar said Bainsla had also met party president Amit Shah in the morning.He said that with each passing day, the BJP is emerging stronger in Rajasthan and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

