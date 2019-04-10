LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

'Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala': Modi accuses Congress of looting the poor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Apr 10, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Touching upon the national security, Modi also attacked Congress leaders supporting those who want to separate J&K from India.
Taking a dig at the 'corrupt' character of the Congress, Modi alleged that another scam has been added to the list of the party. (Photo: ANI)
 Taking a dig at the 'corrupt' character of the Congress, Modi alleged that another scam has been added to the list of the party. (Photo: ANI)

Junagarh: Advertising the work done by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that people were proud of him for giving a corruption-free regime to India.

Addressing a political rally in Junagarh, Gujarat, on Wednesday, Modi said, "I have come here to give an account of the work done in five years... I have come here to take your order for the next five years... Are you proud of the work done by your son, this chowkidar?"

 

On national security, Modi attacked Congress leaders for supporting those who want a separate Jammu and Kashmir and a separate Prime Minister for them.

Taking a dig at the "corrupt nature" of the Congress, and on the recent raids on the party's leaders, Modi alleged that another scam had been added to their list. "A new scam, along with evidence, has been added to the account of Congress leaders -- the Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala," Modi said.

Modi accused the Congress of looting money meant for the poor and pregnant women. "First, Karnataka was an ATM for the Congress, now MP has also become an ATM," he said.

Following the same tone, Union Minister Finance Minister Arun Jaitely attacked Opposition for calling any action against corruption as political vendetta.

In the blog titled, ''Legitimate action against corruption is not vendetta," Jaitely lashed out at the most promising scheme of the Congress.

"This is the hypocrisy of Indian politics. After inflicting injustice they have the audacity to speak of Nyay," Jaitely wrote in the blog.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, narendra modi, pm in junagarh, congress
Location: India, Gujarat, Junagadh


Latest From Nation

(Photo: file)

EC stops release of PM Narendra Modi biopic till 2019 LS polls are over

The Congress was 'ignoring' the Thakor Sena while taking important decisions, including selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File/Facebook)

Thakor Sena asks Alpesh to resign from Congress in 24 hours

Sharad Pawar said Modi criticises Jawaharlal Nehru, but it was the former prime minister who brought industries to the country after Independence. (Photo: PTI)

Modi slams Oppn, but doesn't give account of his govt: Sharad Pawar

Patnaik conveyed his best wishes and sincere prayers on behalf of the people of Odisha. (Image: File)

Naveen Patnaik wishes speedy recovery to Dalai Lama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's on-set video from 'Chhapaak' gets leaked; watch

Screengrab from a leaked video of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Chhapaak. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dhoni sleeps at Chennai Airport

The former India skipper can be seen sleeping on the floors of Chennai airport. (Photo: MS Dhoni Twitter)
 

US woman's all organs, except heart, placed on wrong side; managed to live upto 99

Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. (Photo: AP)
 

Land Rover launches locally assembled Range Rover Velar; priced at Rs 72.47 lakh

Land Rover is offering the option of choosing between a petrol and diesel engine at an identical price point.
 

Virgin Galactic's first test passenger gets commercial astronaut wings

Commercial human space flight is now a reality.
 

Shahid Kapoor lost this much kilos for 'Kabir Singh'; find out

Shahid Kapoor in the still from Kabir Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi slams Oppn, but doesn't give account of his govt: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said Modi criticises Jawaharlal Nehru, but it was the former prime minister who brought industries to the country after Independence. (Photo: PTI)

Pondy CM rejects AINRC's charge over implementation of welfare schemes

Leaders of the DMK and other secular progressive alliance partners accompanied the Chief Minister during his campaign within the town limits. (Image: File)

EC issues notice to Telangana CM over derogatory remarks against Hindus

The poll panel reminded Rao of the provision of the poll code which states that no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred. (Image: File)

Call for separate Gorkhaland state not a poll issue for first time in 3 decades

With parties stressing on minimum wages for tea workers, potable water, electricity, education and employment, call for separate Gorkhaland is not an issue in the hills (Representational image)

Gurjar quota agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla joins BJP

Javadekar said Bainsla had also met party president Amit Shah in the morning. (Image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham