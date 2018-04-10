Telangana Congress to conduct Dalit Swabhiman Sabha

AICC general-secretary and Telangana Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia and Telangana Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Dalit Plenary at Sikh village in Secunderabad on Friday. Bhatti Vikramarka is also seen. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: AICC incharge of Telangana Congress R.C. Khuntia said that after April 15 the party would conduct “Dalit Swabhiman Sabha” in Telangana and AICC president Rahul Gandhi would attend the meeting.

On April 23, AICC would hold Dalit Sammelan in Delhi which would also be attended by Mr Gandhi. TPCC organised a one-day fast on Monday at Gandhi Bhavan to promote communal harmony across the nation on a call given by AICC. Mr Khuntia said at the event that after NDA came to power, atta-cks on Dalits had incr-eased. He alleged that in Telangana also under TRS rule atrocities and attacks on Dalits had increased.

Without any proper reason, Dalit Congress MLA Sampath Kumar was expelled from the Assembly. Mr Khuntia wanted to know what action Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been taken on Sircilla incident in which there were atrocities on Dalits and BCs by police.

Renuka says Modi is anti-women

Former Union minister and Congress leader Ren-uka Chowdary alleged th-at Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi had proved that he was anti-women.

It may be recalled that Mr Modi has made controversial comments in the Rajya Sabha recently over Renuka Chowdary’s lau-gh. She said that everyth-ing told by Mr Modi was false.

She added that he was such a man to make his mother stand in the queue to get benefit out of that.

Terming Mr Modi as ‘NRI Prime Minister’ Ms Chowdary said he would not react to any issue in the country. She alleged on the directions of Mr Modi only Telangana Ch-ief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao went to Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She alleged that Mr Modi was also anti-Dalit.

BJP fostering violence to win: Jaipal

Former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy said BJP would win only where communal violence took place. In Secunderabad, BJP would win if communal violence took place in Hyderabad. Mr Reddy all-eged that in West Bengal, BJP was creating communal violence to remove Mamata Banerjee from power. Owing to the Cent-re’s failure, the Supreme Court gave the judgment diluting the SCs and STs Atrocities Prevention Act.

He wanted to know whether Mr KCR supported RSS or Naxalites. Mr KCR was a friend of BJP in Delhi and enemy in “gallies”.