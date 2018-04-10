search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh special status row: Don’t vote for BJP, TD tells Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 10, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 12:51 am IST
There is speculation that the TD has sent party teams to Karnataka to campaign against the BJP and Mr Modi.
K.E. Krishna Murthy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Photo: Facebook)
 K.E. Krishna Murthy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: “Vote for anybody but the BJP” the Telugu Desam is telling Telugus who will be voting in the Karnataka assembly elections. 

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy held a press conference in Bangalore on Monday where he said that the Telugu people of Karnataka, Tamil Naidu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should vote against the BJP because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done an injustice to Andhra Pradesh by not according it special category status. 

 

He said if the Central government headed by Mr Modi continues its dictatorial attitude, it will raise differences between the north and south in future.

There is speculation that the TD has sent party teams to Karnataka to campaign against the BJP and Mr Modi in the ensuing Assembly elections. TD sources have denied this. The deputy Chief Minister went to Bengaluru on personal work and when the media asked him to speak, he held a press conference, they said. TD sources said that though the party has not sent any teams to Karnataka to campaign against the BJP, the party’s point of view is the same as that expressed by Mr Murthy.

Tags: telugu desam, karnataka polls, andhra special category status, k.e. krishna murthy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Raghavendra Rao sacrifices his beard; prays for AP special status
YSRC MPs continue fast, Telugu Desam protest at Raj Ghat


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pretty Vile Girl is desi, racy and pacey, says debut author Rickie Khosla

I have written it to be a compulsive page turner, and I do hope that I have succeeded in doing that, reveals author Rickie Khosla.
 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red special edition.
 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube collecting children’s data, claims consumer groups

The group is demanding Google to change the process of managing content for younger audiences and apparently wants to sue YouTube for allegedly profiting off by children's viewing habits.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi inciting hatred

Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Congress to field Qamarul Islam’s wife in Kalaburagi North?

Qamarul Islam’s wife, Khaneez Fathima

Hubballi: Lingayat seers to meet Modi, consider legal battle in top court

Prominent Lingayat seers have decided to hold a meeting in Bengaluru on April 7 to discuss taking a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chalk out a strategy to bring pressure on him to accord independent religious status to the community.

Under united Oppn, even Modi may lose Varanasi in 2019: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul predicted for the current ruling dispensation, a

Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta free to enter politics, says Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

A file photo of Mysuru scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar with his wife
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham