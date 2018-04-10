Andhra Pradesh special status row: Don’t vote for BJP, TD tells Karnataka

Hyderabad: “Vote for anybody but the BJP” the Telugu Desam is telling Telugus who will be voting in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy held a press conference in Bangalore on Monday where he said that the Telugu people of Karnataka, Tamil Naidu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should vote against the BJP because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done an injustice to Andhra Pradesh by not according it special category status.

He said if the Central government headed by Mr Modi continues its dictatorial attitude, it will raise differences between the north and south in future.

There is speculation that the TD has sent party teams to Karnataka to campaign against the BJP and Mr Modi in the ensuing Assembly elections. TD sources have denied this. The deputy Chief Minister went to Bengaluru on personal work and when the media asked him to speak, he held a press conference, they said. TD sources said that though the party has not sent any teams to Karnataka to campaign against the BJP, the party’s point of view is the same as that expressed by Mr Murthy.