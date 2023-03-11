  
Nation Politics 10 Mar 2023 KCR rules out early ...
Nation, Politics

KCR rules out early Assembly polls, hints at October or November

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 11, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2023, 12:02 am IST
BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the BRS state executive meeting at Telangana Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter/@BRSparty)
 BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the BRS state executive meeting at Telangana Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter/@BRSparty)

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao yet again ruled out early Assembly elections.

Addressing the BRS state executive meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, he said that elections will be held as scheduled towards the end of the year and asked party leaders and cadre to take the welfare schemes and development programmes of the BRS government to the public more aggressively in the coming days.

He urged leaders to go on padayatras in their respective constituencies to reach out to people and be ready to face the polls from August itself adding that the election schedule may be issued in August or September. Rao predicted that Assembly polls would be held either in October or November.

He directed party MLAs to hold ‘Atmeeya Sammelans’ (get-togethers) with party workers regularly by taking ten villages as a unit and gear them up for Assembly polls. He asked them to complete these sammelans in two months and directed MLAs to be in public view as far as possible.

Rao stated that April 27 will be observed as BRS formation day and a state-level party meeting will be held at LB Stadium. A public meeting will be held in Hyderabad after the meeting and another public meeting will be held in Warangal in October.

He told MLAs that the cabinet meeting held on Thursday took several decisions for the welfare of dalits, BCs, STs and BPL categories such as the second phase of Dalit Bandhu, sheep distribution scheme, Gruha Lakshmi, regularisation of house sites to poor under GO 58, 59 and distribution of podu land pattas. He directed MLAs to undertake a huge campaign in their constituencies to create awareness among the beneficiaries.

Rao asked party leaders to strengthen the party's student and youth wings and conduct a special drive to enroll students and youth in large numbers.

Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, telangana bhavan, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), atmeeya sammelans
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


