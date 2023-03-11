  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 10 Mar 2023 Congress will resurv ...
Nation, Politics

Congress will resurvey lands across Telangana: Jairam Ramesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 11, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2023, 9:05 am IST
AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Former Union minister and AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted on Friday that if the Congress was elected to power, the party would hold Dharani Adalats in all 119 Assembly constituencies and all land would be re-surveyed, while claiming that 20 of the 60 lakh landowner accounts on the Dharani portal had several errors and discrepancies.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Ramesh indicated that farmers were worried over the BRS government's flawed Dharani system. Land issues were widespread in Telangana, he claimed, while criticising the BRS government for failing to adequately and properly maintain the Dharani portal.

Telangana has 125 Acts and 30,000 pages of land records, he stated, and that once in power, the Congress will pass tougher legislation to curb land record discrepancies.

The Congress introduced the Land Act, 2013, which prohibits property acquisition without the consent of the landowner, while ensuring that the party, if elected, will not pursue coercive land acquisition, he stated.

"We will also take up initiatives for the welfare of the state's 15 lakh tenant farmers," he said, while chastising the BRS government  for ignoring tenant farmers.

In the Assembly elections in 2023, he claimed, the Congress would form alliances with other parties in Telangana to combat the BRS and depose the party from office. According to Ramesh, only Congress governments were implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

According to him, the BJP government in Karnataka has declared that it will send a delegation to study the Rajasthan model. He stated that different points of view are prevalent in the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress launched the 'Congress Assurance Card' at Sultanpur village, Peddapalli district. Thirtyone farmers received the cards as part of the Dharani Adalat programme, which was held in the presence of TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy.  AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs Manikarao Thakre, AICC chairman (SC wing) Koppula Raju, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA D.Sridhar Babu and others were present.

...
Tags: jairam ramesh, aicc general secretary, gandhi bhavan, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

BRS MLC K Kavitha (PTI)

Delhi liquor policy case: K Kavitha to appear before ED today

Swapna Suresh — ANI

Kerala gold smuggling case: Vijesh Pillai denies Swapna Suresh's allegations

Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC documentary

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

KCR says Kavitha may be arrested in liquor scam



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)

Unity eludes Opposition front in 180 LS seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Free bus pass for working women, schoolchildren: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->