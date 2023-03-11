Congress will resurvey lands across Telangana: Jairam Ramesh

Hyderabad: Former Union minister and AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted on Friday that if the Congress was elected to power, the party would hold Dharani Adalats in all 119 Assembly constituencies and all land would be re-surveyed, while claiming that 20 of the 60 lakh landowner accounts on the Dharani portal had several errors and discrepancies.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Ramesh indicated that farmers were worried over the BRS government's flawed Dharani system. Land issues were widespread in Telangana, he claimed, while criticising the BRS government for failing to adequately and properly maintain the Dharani portal.

Telangana has 125 Acts and 30,000 pages of land records, he stated, and that once in power, the Congress will pass tougher legislation to curb land record discrepancies.

The Congress introduced the Land Act, 2013, which prohibits property acquisition without the consent of the landowner, while ensuring that the party, if elected, will not pursue coercive land acquisition, he stated.

"We will also take up initiatives for the welfare of the state's 15 lakh tenant farmers," he said, while chastising the BRS government for ignoring tenant farmers.

In the Assembly elections in 2023, he claimed, the Congress would form alliances with other parties in Telangana to combat the BRS and depose the party from office. According to Ramesh, only Congress governments were implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

According to him, the BJP government in Karnataka has declared that it will send a delegation to study the Rajasthan model. He stated that different points of view are prevalent in the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress launched the 'Congress Assurance Card' at Sultanpur village, Peddapalli district. Thirtyone farmers received the cards as part of the Dharani Adalat programme, which was held in the presence of TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy. AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs Manikarao Thakre, AICC chairman (SC wing) Koppula Raju, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA D.Sridhar Babu and others were present.