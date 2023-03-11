  
Nation, Politics

Congress targets Dharani portal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 11, 2023, 12:39 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2023, 7:17 am IST
TPCC President Revanth Reddy, Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thakre, Jairam Ramesh, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others participated in the Dharani Adalat inaugural program at Sultanpur, Peddapalli district on Friday. By Arrangement
 TPCC President Revanth Reddy, Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thakre, Jairam Ramesh, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others participated in the Dharani Adalat inaugural program at Sultanpur, Peddapalli district on Friday. By Arrangement

Warangal: The state Congress' top leaders, including TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge Telangana affairs Manikrao Thakre, and AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh strongly criticised the BRS government over the Dharani portal glitches as they launched the party’s first ‘Dharani Adalat’ in Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district here, while also issuing the 'Congress Assurance Card,' which promises to resolve land record discrepancies when the party comes to power.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy claimed that the grama sabha held by the Congress to launch the Dharani Adalat must serve as a wake-up call to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the past, the Congress government had distributed approximately 22 lakh acres of land to the landless poor and passed the Forest Rights Protection Act in 2006. Additionally, approximately 10 lakh acres of land were distributed to adivasis and tribal people, and the poor immensely benefited by the Land Acquisition Act.

"Our leader Jairam Ramesh drafted the legislation, while KCR and Modi violated the Land Acquisition Act. KCR and his family members made thousands of crores of rupees through the Dharani portal. All concerns with the Dharani portal will be handled within 100 days of the formation of the Congress government. All issues related to Dharani portal will be resolved, and we will ensure that the lands will be handed over to the poor to protect their rights and self-respect,” he remarked.

AICC’s TS incharge Thakre claimed that in the name of Dharani portal, the Chandrashekar Rao government was usurping the land rights of the poor people and causing problems for them, and that the Congress has taken up the Dharani Adalat initiative to restore the rights of the poor people.

The Dharani Adalat initiative, launched under the leadership of Manthani MLA D.Sridhar Babu in Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district on Friday, will be carried out in all the constituencies in the next two months where people petition their grievances.

The "Congress Assurance Card," also known as the "guarantee cards," was presented to more than 30 farmers whose names were missing from the Dharani portal, and the Congress leaders guaranteed them that their issues would be resolved following the formation of the Congress government. CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sircilla Rajaiah, and Mahesh Kumar Goud were among those present at the event.

Thakre stated that the Congress granted Telangana statehood when Sonia Gandhi was UPA chairperson and Congress president with the hope that the state's people, particularly the poor and the downtrodden, will prosper. However, the BRS government is treating them unfairly and attempting to repress them.

AICC general secretary Ramesh claimed that 20 of the 60 lakh landowner accounts on the Dharani portal had several errors and discrepancies, and that all lands will be re-surveyed if the Congress is elected to power.

“Dharani's primary goal should be to offer rights on the lands that people own, but not merely fix one photo with another. After the formation of our government, we will resurvey the lands within two years. Telangana has 125 Acts and 30,000 pages of land records. Our government will introduce ‘One Patta One Record’ to abolish the several acts. There will be only one Act which will be tougher to curb discrepancies in land records,” he asserted.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the struggles of the people of Telangana historically have primarily been about land,  and various movements have taken place with the landless poor asserting their rights. The KCR government is attempting to restore the feudal and landlord system that was dominant in Telangana state in the 1940s by reserving the lands allocated to the poor by the Congress government and not issuing pattas and pass books, he alleged.

...
