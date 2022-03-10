Nation Politics 10 Mar 2022 Humbly accept mandat ...
Nation, Politics

Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2022, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2022, 1:01 pm IST
According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar district. (Photo: PTI)
 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar district. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: With the AAP all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.

He also congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. "The voice of the people is the voice of God . Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab . Congratulations to Aap !!!" he said in a tweet.

 

According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.

...
Tags: 2022 punjab elections, punjab elections, punjab elections 2022, punjab assembly elections, punjab assembly election results
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

BJP supporters celebrate with flowers, as the party heads towards a victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win in Uttarakhand; Dhami, Rawat trail

Goa Health Minister and BJPs candidate from Valpoi constituency Vishwajeet Rane being greeted by supporters, during counting day of Goa elections, at a counting centre in Panaji, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI)

BJP set to stake claims to form govt in Goa today

According to netizens, the company's text message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. (Photo: PTI/File)

Flipkart issues apology over its Women's Day message promoting kitchen appliances

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI/File)

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea of Malayalam news channel against ban on telecast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab elections 2022: AAP appears heading for clean sweep, leads in 88 of 117 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar district. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP leads over 248 seats; SP in 114

Polling staff during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Ramabai Maidan counting centre in Lucknow district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parties scout for alies ahead of vote count today

In Punjab, the survey has predicted Congress facing a “humiliating defeat”, with the AAP wresting power with a huge margin. (Representational Image/ PTI File)

Assam civic polls: BJP registers landslide victory with 74 of 80 seats

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->