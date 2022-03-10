FM Rajendranath to present 2022-23 Budget today

Speculations are rife that the size of the budget could be bigger than last year’s. Last year (2021-22), the budget had an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.29 lakh crore. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the state’s Budget for 2022-23 in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly at 10.15 am on Friday. Later, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu will present the Agriculture and Allied Sectors Statement (Budget) for 2022-2023, at 11am.

In the legislative council, it would be Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Deputy Chief Minister, Tribal Welfare will present the AP Budget and minister for fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju would present agriculture budget.

Notably, during FY 2020 and 2021, the state government had promulgated some ordinances without holding the legislature session for passing the Finance Act.