FM Rajendranath to present 2022-23 Budget today

Published Mar 10, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu will present the Agriculture and Allied Sectors Statement (Budget) for 2022-2023, at 11am
VIJAYAWADA: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the state’s Budget for 2022-23 in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly at 10.15 am on Friday. Later, agriculture minister Kurasala  Kannababu will  present  the Agriculture and Allied Sectors Statement (Budget) for 2022-2023, at 11am.

In the legislative council, it would be Pamula  Pushpa  Sreevani,  Deputy  Chief  Minister,    Tribal  Welfare  will present the AP Budget and minister for fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju would present agriculture budget.

 

Notably, during FY 2020 and 2021, the state government had promulgated some ordinances without holding the legislature session for passing the Finance Act.

