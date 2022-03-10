Nation Politics 10 Mar 2022 BJP leads in four of ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leads in four of five states, surges ahead in UP; AAP set to sweep Punjab

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2022, 8:54 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2022, 11:21 am IST
The BJP was also leading in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the other three states for which elections were held last month, trends indicated
Paramilitary personnel stand at guard outside a sealed 'strong room', where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept, a day before the result of Punjab Assembly polls, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
 Paramilitary personnel stand at guard outside a sealed 'strong room', where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept, a day before the result of Punjab Assembly polls, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP strode ahead of the SP in the key state of Uttar Pradesh while the Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a landslide win in Punjab as votes were counted for elections to five states on Thursday, according to the Election Commission website.

The BJP was also leading in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the other three states for which elections were held last month, trends indicated.

 

All eyes were on the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led government was pitching for a second consecutive term in power.

In trends available for 368 of the 403 seats, the ruling party was ahead in 236 seats, comfortably over the halfway mark, while the Samajwadi Party, whose leader Akhilesh Yadav attracted huge crowds at his campaign rallies, was trailing behind with leads in 97 seats.

Adding to the saffron party's tally, ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) was ahead in nine seats. The Congress was leading in four seats and the BSP in three.

 

The BJP was projected to have a vote share of 42.8 per cent and the SP 31.1 per cent in the prize state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Elections 2022, seen as a pointer to general elections two years away, were also the AAP's stepping stone out of Delhi. According to the trends on the Election Commission website, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had leads in 89 of the 117 seats, well above the halfway mark.

The Congress was a distant second with leads in 13 seats, preparing to cede power to a powerful AAP that had so far only ruled Delhi. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP lagged further behind with seven and five respectively.

 

Also trailing were several bigwigs, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress' Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from both the seats he contested -- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

The trends reflected in the vote share too with the AAP at 42 per cent and the Congress at 23.26.

As vote counting proceeded swiftly, BJP was in a dominant position in the other states too.

In the coastal state of Goa, the ruling party was ahead with leads in 18 of the 40 seats while its nearest rival Congress was at 12. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which could be key in government formation, was ahead in six seats. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were leading in one seat each, while independents were ahead in three seats. The picture in Uttarakhand was more decisive. In leads available for 63 of 70 seats, the BJP was ahead in 44 and the Congress in 15, a gulf too far to bridge if the trends hold.

 

Among the prominent candidates trailing in the hill state was Congress veteran Harish Rawat in Lalkuan. Interestingly, BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also trailing in Khatima.

In the northeastern state of Manipur, trends were available for 37 of 60 seats with the BJP ahead in 15 and the Congress in five. The National People's Party had leads in seven and the Naga People's Front in five.

...
Tags: 2022 assembly elections, manipur assembly elections, goa assembly elections, punjab assembly elections, uttarakhand assembly elections, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar district. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab elections 2022: AAP appears heading for clean sweep, leads in 88 of 117 seats

Polling staff during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Ramabai Maidan counting centre in Lucknow district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP leads over 170 seats; SP in 140

Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab elections 2022: AAP appears heading for clean sweep, leads in 88 of 117 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar district. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Results: BJP leads over 170 seats; SP in 140

Polling staff during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Ramabai Maidan counting centre in Lucknow district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parties scout for alies ahead of vote count today

In Punjab, the survey has predicted Congress facing a “humiliating defeat”, with the AAP wresting power with a huge margin. (Representational Image/ PTI File)

Assam civic polls: BJP registers landslide victory with 74 of 80 seats

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI Photo)

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->