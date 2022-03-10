CM Jagan slams TD for insulting governor; says his govt did lot of good work

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has slammed the Telugu Desam for “insulting” the Governor through their inappropriate behaviour and protests over lack of reference in his speech to high court order on the 3- capitals issue.

The Telugu Desam members’ protest was held when governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was addressing the joint session of the state Legislature.

The chief minister, in his address of the legislature later, said everyone has a responsibility to make sure that the governor is respected. He said the TD showed no concern for traditions or for age of the first citizen of the state.

He said, “The Governor addressing the Legislature has been a tradition and the Opposition has its right to speak on the content, but the behaviour like tearing the papers, shouting slogans and bringing disrepute to the House is highly condemnable.”

Jagan asked the TD members to mention a single good work the previous Naidu-led government did and compare the contrast with the present YSRC government. “We are clearing the debts of the previous government, while the TD-friendly media has been spreading stories about the financial crunch the present government faced.” In a lighter vein, he said “even Chandrababu has been asking us to make Kuppam, his constituency, a revenue division while his brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna wants us to make his constituency Hindupur the district headquarters.”

CM Jagan said, “While we are busy making legislations in the house, the TDP has been instigating its men to file litigations and stall the good work we have been doing, be it the three-capitals, the distribution of the house sites to poor or other welfare schemes. The Opposition, along with its friendly media, has no concern for the poor.”

Rolling out a large set of welfare schemes has been the strong point of our government. “Pensions were increased, the RTC with 52,000 employees was merged in the government, some 39,000 posts were being filled in the Health department, 1.30 lakh village and ward secretariat staff has been appointed, 2.70 lakh volunteers were enlisted and another one lakh were employed through outsourcing,” Jagan said.

The salaries of Asha workers, sanitary staff, mid-day meal staff, home guards, and the 104, 108 staff were hiked. PRC was implemented for government employees,” the CM pointed out.