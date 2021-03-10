Nation Politics 10 Mar 2021 TS employee unions t ...
Nation, Politics

TS employee unions to back TRS in MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 10, 2021, 7:45 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2021, 9:00 am IST
Employees unions also want to avoid a confrontation with the TRS government which still has more than two-and-a-half years of its term left
The incharge ministers who are holding separate meetings with employees unions every day could convince them that the TRS government will give the PRC and other benefits soon after the MLC polls. — Representational image
 The incharge ministers who are holding separate meetings with employees unions every day could convince them that the TRS government will give the PRC and other benefits soon after the MLC polls. — Representational image

Hyderabad: The TRS is upbeat over the support extended by various employees unions to the party candidates for the upcoming graduate elections to the Legislative Council.

As the March 14 polling day nears, the unions are announcing their support to the TRS one after the other, contrary to reports that employees are angry with the government for delaying the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report and the hike in retirement age.

 

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s 'strategy' in deputing ministers as election incharges to ‘negotiate’ with employees unions is yielding results in the form of support for the elections.

The incharge ministers who are holding separate meetings with employees unions every day could convince them that the TRS government will give the PRC and other benefits soon after the MLC polls.

The idea behind these meetings is to convey the message to employees unions that the TRS government will remain in power until December 2023, irrespective of the outcome of the MLC polls and it’s the TRS government that has to give PRC or any other benefit.

 

Employees unions also want to avoid a confrontation with the TRS government which still has more than two-and-a-half years of its term left.

Major employees unions such as Telangana Gazetted Officers Association (TGOs), Telangana Non Gazetted Officers Assocation (TNGOs) have expressed support to the TRS. The biggest teachers union, Telangana Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU), has also announced its support.

The Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association comprising 1.3 lakh employees announced support to the ruling party candidates. On Tuesday, another major union, the Telangana Udyogula Sangham, extended support to the TRS.

 

The ministers pointed out to the unions that Chandrashekar Rao had given the highest ever 43 per cent fitment during PRC in 2015. Besides, the government had also paid a special increment and they would get similar benefits if employees ensure victory of the TRS in the MLC polls.

Ministers are trying to strike an emotional chord with employees unions, reminding them how teh TRS and employees unions had together achieved statehood with their joint struggle.

...
Tags: telangana employees support trs candidates mlc polls, trs leaders promise prc hike in retirement age, trs government in power till 2023, kcr gave 43 per cent fitment in 2015 special increment


Latest From Nation

Sensing that his resignation could upset his supporters, Rawat told Nadda it was a “collective decision” taken by the party leadership. — ANI

Uttarakhand CM tenders resignation following dissent from BJP cadre

Sermonisers at mosques will request people to denounce extravaganza weddings and dowry demands, and encourage people to pay instant mehr. — Representational image

Task force to curb dowry menace

A voter in Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar graduates’ constituency could take minimum 8–10 minutes to cast his or her vote. — Representational image/DC

Each jumbo ballot box can hold 1,500 votes

Another issue is with youth revving their bikes and creating a racket, which enrages the opposite group. — BikeDekho.com

Petty issues involved youth taking shape of communal clashes in Bhainsa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttarakhand CM tenders resignation following dissent from BJP cadre

Sensing that his resignation could upset his supporters, Rawat told Nadda it was a “collective decision” taken by the party leadership. — ANI

Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest from 154 Assembly segments

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham