Nation Politics 10 Mar 2021 Budget session to co ...
Nation, Politics

Budget session to commence on March 15 in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2021, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2021, 1:17 am IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday
The discussion on the Governor’s speech will take place on March 17 and finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget on March 18. — (Image: Twitter/@trsharish)
 The discussion on the Governor’s speech will take place on March 17 and finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget on March 18. — (Image: Twitter/@trsharish)

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature will commence on March 15 and the Budget will be presented on March 18. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday.

Official sources said the session will commence with the address by the Governor to the joint meeting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council. The following day there would be a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah and former MLAs.

 

The discussion on the Governor’s speech will take place on March 17 and finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget on March 18. The session is likely to conclude on March 31.

...
Tags: telangana budget session march 15, telangana budget on march 18, telangana governor tamilisai soundararajan, condolence to nomula narsimhaiah, budget to be presented by harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The ECET will be conducted at 18 centres, 14 in Telangana state and four in AP, in the online mode. — Representational image/DC

ECET to be held on July 1 in Telangana

The project will improve connectivity between ORR and major urban clusters around Hyderabad. — PTI file photo

Hyderabad Regional Ring Road to get a boost in TS Budget

Jagan said the Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada units would be a burden if their construction got delayed. — Representational Image/AFP

Jagan calls for regular supply of power without cuts during summer

Owing to the unfavourable global steel cycle, the company was making losses since 2014-15 and it was having difficulty to service the debt. — DC Image

Vizag Steel: Jagan to take all-party delegation to PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest from 154 Assembly segments

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)

SEC cannot confine minister to home: Ambati

On the right, YSR Congress Leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (Image source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham