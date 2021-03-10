Budget session to commence on March 15 in Telangana

The discussion on the Governor’s speech will take place on March 17 and finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget on March 18. — (Image: Twitter/@trsharish)

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature will commence on March 15 and the Budget will be presented on March 18. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday.

Official sources said the session will commence with the address by the Governor to the joint meeting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council. The following day there would be a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah and former MLAs.

The discussion on the Governor’s speech will take place on March 17 and finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget on March 18. The session is likely to conclude on March 31.