2,22,990 volunteers to get awards; felicitation on Ugadi eve in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 6:26 am IST
Jagan took a close look at the medals, certificates and badges that were readied for presentation to volunteers
VIJAYAWADA: As many as 875 volunteers for the Andhra Pradesh government would get the Seva Vajra, 4,000 volunteers the Seva Ratna and 2,18,115 volunteers the Seva Mitra awards as also a grand felicitation for their excellent services.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this while conducting a review meeting on volunteers and housing department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. He took a close look at the medals, certificates and badges that were readied for presentation to volunteers.

 

The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide quality construction materials to beneficiaries of the housing. There was also the need for improving the housing and infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies.

He said the state would award volunteers under three categories – Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra on the eve of Ugadi, in due recognition of their services. Seva Mitra will be awarded for 2,18,115 volunteers who served for over a year without complaints.

The Seva Ratna award for 4,000 volunteers would involve five each volunteers selected from every mandal, five from each municipality and 10 from each corporation. "Seva Vajra" award for 875 volunteers will see five volunteers selected from each constituency.

 

The selections will be done on the yardstick of efficiency they have shown in the door-to-door survey, distribution of pensions, implementation of home delivery services and in activities related to pension card, rice card, health card etc. A financial incentive of Rs 10,000 would be given to Seva Mitras, Rs 20,000 to Seva Ratnas and Rs 30,000 to Seva Vajras. The chief minister inspected the medals, certificates and badges to be awarded to volunteers.

Reviewing the progress of the housing scheme, the Chief Minister asked officials to provide construction materials to those who opt to build their houses on their own. Ensure they are provided with steel, cement and other construction materials at lower price, he said.

 

He directed the officials to focus attention on providing water and electricity facilities in these housing colonies so that the construction works would be expedited. Officials must also focus on solving the problems related to house sites that are facing legal disputes. “There should be no compromise in the quality of construction of these houses,” he has said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the width of roads in Jagananna colonies should not be less than 20feet. He examined in detail the designs for the development of infrastructure facilities such as roads, drainage, electricity in Jagananna colonies and suggested changes.

 

Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, housing minister Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, municipal and urban development special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi, housing secretary Ajay Jain and other officials were present.

