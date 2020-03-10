Shashi Tharoor touched by Modi's Malayalam tweet

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on monday thanked PM Narendra Modi for extending birthday wishes to him in malayalam.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness," Tharoor tweeted with a picture of the letter from Modi.

Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ & ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness. pic.twitter.com/UJX7D0092L — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2020

In another tweet, the Congress MP also posted its translation, that reads,

Translation: My heartfelt wishes on yr birthday. I wish for yr coming days to be filled w/happiness&prosperity. Wish u peace, comfort&luck on yr birthday. I sincerely wish u continue to commit the many years of yr experience in public life,& yr scholarship, for nation-building. https://t.co/ONfZAF511m — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2020

Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, turned 64 on march 9.