Nation Politics 10 Mar 2020 Shashi Tharoor touch ...
Nation, Politics

Shashi Tharoor touched by Modi's Malayalam tweet

ANI
Published Mar 10, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi took to twitter to wish Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his birthday
Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader (ANI)
 Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on monday thanked PM Narendra Modi  for extending birthday wishes to him in malayalam.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness," Tharoor tweeted with a picture of the letter from Modi.

 

In another tweet, the Congress MP also posted its translation, that reads,

Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, turned 64 on march 9.

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Representaional image (PTI)

Congress expels Scindia for anti-party activities after he meets Modi, Shah

Randeep Surjewala (ANI)

Modiji, how did Yes Bank sink: Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

Representational image (PTI)

Pune steps up coronavirus measures after couple tests positive for Covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modiji, how did Yes Bank sink: Congress

Randeep Surjewala (ANI)

Congress expels Scindia for anti-party activities after he meets Modi, Shah

Representaional image (PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia

I don't think Kamal Nath govt in MP will survive: BJP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)

Jyotiraditya's PA among those herding 17 MP Congress MLAs in Bengaluru hotel

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath seen at a public function in Bhopal late last week. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham