Modiji, how did Yes Bank sink: Congress

Published Mar 10, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 1:15 pm IST
Was Modi Government sleeping on the wheel or was it complicit in a deliberate sinking of the YES Bank?
New Delhi: The Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer as to who was responsible for the Yes Bank crisis instead of adopting diversionary tactics by raising the sale of a painting by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the bank's founder Rana Kapoor for Rs 2 crore on monday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also raised the issue of PM Modi addressing a business conference in Delhi sponsored by Yes Bank after the RBI put a moratorium on money withdrawal from the bank.

 

"Who is responsible for letting the Yes Bank sink and people's earnings go down the drain? Was Modi Government sleeping on the wheel or was it complicit in a deliberate sinking of the Yes Bank? Modi Ji, you need to answer instead of diverting the issue," he told reporters.

"Prime Minister, you need to tell the nation what is the BJP's connection to the Yes Bank and its owner," he asked. He alleged that PM Modi is misleading the people of the country.

The Congress leader alleged that between March 2014 and March 2019, loans given by Yes Bank went up by from Rs 55,000 crore to a whopping Rs 2,41,000 crore.

"How did the loan book of the bank increase by Rs 2 lakh crore sinking money of people of India and the ordinary depositors. Modi Ji, you need to tell the nation, how did the loan book of the Yes Bank rise suddenly after demonetisation?" he questioned.

He also added that in march 2016, it was Rs 98,000 crore and in march 2018 it became Rs 2,03,000 crore, how did a 100 per cent increase come about and how did the loan book of the bank in five years of the Modi government increase by 334 per cent.

