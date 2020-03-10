Nation Politics 10 Mar 2020 List of 21 Congress ...
List of 21 Congress MLAs who sent resignations to Madhya Pradesh governor

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2020, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 5:09 pm IST
The Madhya Pradesh government appeared to have slipped into minority after 22 Congress MLAs sent in their resignations
 Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya pradesh (PTI)

Bhopal: Following is the list of 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including ministers belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp who have resigned so far.

Ministers: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia

 

Other MLAs who have resigned: Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Santram Sironia,

Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana, Biasahulal Singh.

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia, resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party.

...
