Nation Politics 10 Mar 2020 Congress expels Scin ...
Nation, Politics

Congress expels Scindia for anti-party activities after he meets Modi, Shah

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Sources said Scindia first met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met Modi at the prime minister's residence
Representaional image (PTI)
 Representaional image (PTI)

New Delhi: Minutes after Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to the party membership to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress expelled him for anti-party activities after reports emerged that he had met PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

 

Sources said Scindia first met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met Modi at the prime minister's residence.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

It is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.

The Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for "anti-party activities," said KC Venugopal, General Secretary Congress.

No person is, nor will be greater than the party: Congress youth wing chief

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas B V on Tuesday slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, and thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi for expelling the former Guna MP "who was promoting anti-party activities and factionalism".

"The history of 1857 and 1967 was once again repeated," Srinivas B V said, referring to the 1857 Revolt against East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijayaraje Scindia's switch from the Congress to the Jana Sangh in 1967.

"I would like to thank Congress president Sonia Gandhiji for taking the strong steps to expel the leader who was promoting anti-party activities and factionalism," the IYC chief said.

"No person is, nor will be greater than the party," he added.

...
Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader (ANI)

Shashi Tharoor touched by Modi's Malayalam tweet

Randeep Surjewala (ANI)

Modiji, how did Yes Bank sink: Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

Representational image (PTI)

Pune steps up coronavirus measures after couple tests positive for Covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modiji, how did Yes Bank sink: Congress

Randeep Surjewala (ANI)

Shashi Tharoor touched by Modi's Malayalam tweet

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader (ANI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia

I don't think Kamal Nath govt in MP will survive: BJP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)

Jyotiraditya's PA among those herding 17 MP Congress MLAs in Bengaluru hotel

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath seen at a public function in Bhopal late last week. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham