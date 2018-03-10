search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana cops refuse permission for TJAC Million March Anniversary event

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Around 2,000 police personnel, including pol-ice from different wings in the city.
Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman Prof Kodandaram.
 Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman Prof Kodandaram.

Hyderabad: As Telangana Police has denied permission to TJAC to hold Million March Anniversary on Saturday, on Tank Bund, police have geared up to act against the activists who would come to participate in the march from across the state. 

In addition to plans for conducting pickets at various entry points to the city, City Police Commissioner V.V. Srinivas Rao has issued orders to close the busy Tank Bund from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. 

 

As a preventive measure, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has also ordered to close down the NTR Park, Lumbini Park, Sanjeevaiah Park and Lake View Parks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. TJAC chief Prof Kodandaram condemned the acts of the government. 

Tags: telangana police, tjac, tank bund, prof kodandaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Heavy police security in place


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hilarious! They copied Apple iPhone X’s notch, but just couldn’t afford the hardware

Samsung was one of the first to mock at Apple for the notch on the forehead of the iPhone X in a video released soon after the launch.
 

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

Cyber criminals use the data to make more money than what hackers can make, depending on what data is stored in it.
 

Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings, more trouble in store for Mohammed Shami?

On Friday, during a press conference, Hasin Jahan revealed sensational recording of an alleged phone call with Mohammed Shami. (Photo: DC File)
 

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

Professor Michelle Simmons with a scanning tunnelling microscope. Photo/UNSW
 

Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
 

Samsung Electronics wins 55 iF design awards

Organized by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award contest started in Germany in 1953.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: BJP medical cell wants tickets for 16 doctors

While the medical cell of the BJP has suggested fielding 16 physicians in the poll, several doctors are also reportedly vying for Congress and JDS tickets.

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

B S Yeddyurappa: It isn’t over, Karnataka CM will face more dissent

BJP leaders take out a procession as part of their Save Bengaluru rally in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham