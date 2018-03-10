search on deccanchronicle.com
It isn’t over, Karnataka CM will face more dissent: B S Yeddyurappa

Published Mar 10, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 3:30 am IST
‘Siddaramaiah realised need for Kannada flag when only 40 days are left for polls’
BJP leaders take out a procession as part of their Save Bengaluru rally in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)
Bengaluru: State BJP president B.S.Yeddyurappa claimed on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would face more dissent from his Cabinet colleagues in future over granting minority status to the Lingayat community. 

“As reported in the media, the Chief Minister faced opposition  from his own colleagues against recommending a minority status for Lingayats. You wait and see, he will face more dissent within the party because his intentions are not good,” he warned, speaking to reporters here. 

 

On the tricolour Kannada flag unveiled by Mr Siddaramaiah on Thursday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said the government should have taken a decision on it after taking the people into confidence. 

“The Chief Minister is upto dirty tricks just to get political mileage. What was he doing all these years? He has woken up to the need for a tricolour Kannada flag when only 40 days are left for the elections,” he added caustically.  

Condemning the recent murderous attack on Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty in his own chamber, he said law and order had completely collapsed in the state and urged the Governor to recommend President's rule in Karnataka. 
 
“Union Minister, Ananth Kumar and I spoke to Union Home Minister, Rajanath Singh at Delhi and  discussed the government’s failure to handle law and order in the state.  Mr. Singh  told us that he had spoken to the Chief Minister about the  attack on the Lokayukta.  Siddaramaiah has weakened the institution of the Lokayukta by constituting the Anti-Corruption Bureau and to make things worse there is no security for the Lokayukta. How can ordinary people then live safely in the state?" he demanded. 

