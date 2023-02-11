  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 10 Feb 2023 Bandi threatens to d ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi threatens to demolish "Nizam culture" domes of new TS Secretariat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 12:30 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened on Friday to tear down the domes built on the newly constructed Secretariat by the BRS government if his party was voted to power because they represented the "Nizam's culture”. (Photo:DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened on Friday to tear down the domes built on the newly constructed Secretariat by the BRS government if his party was voted to power because they represented the "Nizam's culture”. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Two days after TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy sparked controversy by insinuating that Maoists should blow up the Pragathi Bhavan because the general public lacked access to the CM’s official residence, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened on Friday to tear down the domes built on the newly constructed Secretariat by the BRS government if his party was voted to power because they represented the "Nizam's culture”. The BJP state president also declared that Pragathi Bhavan would be converted into a Praja Darbar.

Speaking at a street corner gathering in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency limits as part of the ‘Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ programme, Sanjay said that the BJP, if voted to power, would decimate all structures that symbolised slavery and atrocities committed under the Nizam regime. The BJP state president accused the CM of constructing the Secretariat complex solely to please his political ally Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president.

"If we are elected to power, we will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam era in Telangana, including the domes of the recently constructed Secretariat. We will make suitable changes that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture. The CM had turned the people's Secretariat into a ‘samadhi’ similar to the Taj Mahal in Agra to appease the Owaisi brothers. We shall make acceptable alterations that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture," he stated.

In response to minister K.T.Rama Rao’s statement in the Assembly that the government was proposing to enact legislation to relocate religious structures hindering road projects, Sanjay challenged the BRS government to first demolish the mosques that were built in the middle of the roads in the Old City.

Further, Sanjay alleged that several plots of land in Kukatpally had been grabbed by the leaders of the ruling party, and that when people lodged complaints, they were booked in false cases.

Sanjay claimed that the BJP received an incredible response throughout the state and that the purpose of the street-corner meetings was to inform the people about the “feudalist family rule” of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi government. “The CM is confined to either his farmhouse or Pragathi Bhavan. He is least bothered about issues of public importance. The government employees have not been paid their salaries and development took a backseat,” he alleged.

The BJP representative asserted that Hyderabad contributes 60% of the state's revenue and wanted an explanation from the state government regarding the funds allocated to Hyderabad's development.

...
Tags: tpcc president a. revanth reddy, pragathi bhavan, bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, brs government, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), bharatiya janata party (bjp), aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, k.t.rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court (PTI File Photo)

HC orders probe against court orders procured dubiously

Two persons died in separate accidents at Kukatpally and Saroornagar on Friday. (Representational Image: PTI)

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Hyderabad

The collector said municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao would soon inaugurate the 2BHK units in Khanapur assembly constituency. (Twitter)

KTR likely to distribute houses soon in Khanapur

For the Sunday racing event, a 250kW battery will be used to power the cars. (Photo: Mahindra)

India’s first Formula E to attract record-breaking audience



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

PM Modi effected transformation in Tripura, northeast: BJP

The term

AAP to contest all seats in MP Assembly elections

The AAP will contest all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, due later this year. (Representational Image/AFP)

BJP forms team to educate state units about Union budget highlights

The team is expected to not only study the Union budget but also examine state budgets and formulate data points on how the Centre assists states, it is learnt (representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->