UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 9:24 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 9:24 am IST
Polling started at 7.00 AM and will continue till 6.00 PM, officials said
People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Polling started at 7.00 AM and will continue till 6.00 PM, officials of the state election commission said here.

 

Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening.

Ministers whose fate would be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to caste their francise, election officials said.

 

The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the campaign for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a "double-engine" government for fast-paced development while attacking the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) combine.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to put the spotlight back on alleged "exodus" of Hindus from Kairana before 2017, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people have made up their mind to vote out the BJP from power.

 

The SP-RLD alliance has centred their electioneering on farmers' issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.

BSP chief Mayawati, who started campaigning late, reminded people of her government's track record on law and order in the past.

The Congress under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

 

The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three farm laws in the national capital.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the RLD.

...
School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

TRS MP K.R. Suresh Reddy (ANI)

olling officials check election material after collecting from a distribution centre, a day before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Noida, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

olling officials check election material after collecting from a distribution centre, a day before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Noida, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

The SEC has also appointed flying squads to check transport of cash and articles meant for distribution to voters. (Representational image: PTI)
