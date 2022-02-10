Rajnath meets Bharat Dynamics Limited officials

CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) presents a model of BDL product to the Defence Minister upon the latter's arrival in Hyderabad in the presence of Director (Technical) NP Diwakar and Director (Production) P Radhakrishna. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with senior officials of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and reviewed the ongoing projects, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

BDL’s chief managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) apprised the minister about the progress of and explained the initiatives being taken up towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the defence sector.

He said BDL has an order of Rs 11,400 crore worth of project including the contract for Konkurs-M missiles signed earlier this month. The company is expecting more orders as approvals are at various stages in the ministry of defence.