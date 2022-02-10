From Phase 3, focus in UP elections to shift to Bundelkhand

New Delhi: After getting “reassurance” from Jat leaders of western Uttar Pradesh that their community will "continue backing the ruling party," the BJP’s election strategies will concentrate on central UP and Bundelkhand, the regions which will go to polls after the second phase.

With key constituencies like Mainpuri, Kanpur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareili and Phulpur scheduled to go to polls in the third fourth and fifth phases, BJP poll managers are busy ironing out the kinks in those Assembly seats where Akhilesh Yadav-led SP is giving it a very tough fight. Though in central UP the ruling party had won nearly one-third of the total number of seats (around 130), party strategists are not taking any chances.

The party leadership is also keeping a close watch on constituencies where rebels could dent their prospects. Once in news for lacking infrastructures and development, ruling BJP had strategically launched various projects in Bundelkhand.

The BJP had gained immensely in the region since 2014 and is confident of winning more seats than it did in the last Assembly polls. Rohilkhand is another area that will witness polling in the coming phases and where the main Opposition, SP, is stronger in some Assembly seats.

In Purvanchal, where polling will take place in the last two phases, the party has already sent a strong message as chief minister Yogi Adityanath is making his debut in Assembly polls from Gorakhpur. The region, which had been a stronghold of BSP and then SP, has been gradually shifting its affiliation towards the BJP.

“The BJP is not like other parties which wake up only during the poll season. We are in election mode 24x7 and our leadership is always in touch with party workers till the booth level. Though the Opposition parties try to spread lies and create confusion regarding us, people of the state will vote for us keeping in mind the work our government has done,” said a senior BJP leader.