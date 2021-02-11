YSRC wins 2640 gram panchayats out of total 3249 in first phase

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC on Wednesday claimed it won 2,640 gram panchayats out of the total 3,249 in the first phase of panchayat elections in the state. The party in a press release refuted the claims of opposition Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu that the TD won 38.74 per cent seats. The YSRC put out details of winning candidates on its party website.

The YSRC claimed that only 501 candidates supported by the TD won the elections out of 3,249 panchayats which is only 15.4 percent.

The YSRC also stated that the TD got only 54 seats out of total 320 and YSRC got 262 in Srikakulam district. The YSRC won 273 panchayats and the TD 61 out of a total of 340 in Visakhapatnam, YSRC won 305 panchayats and TD only 47 out of total 366 in East Godavari district, YSRC bagged 171 and TD 32 out of total 239 in West Godavari district, YSRC 192 and TD 35 out of total 234 in Krishna district and YSRC 258 and TD 62 out of total 337 in Guntur district.

The YSRC won 177 panchayats and TD 44 out of 229 in Prakasam district, YSRC 141 and TD 20 out of total 162 in Nellore district, YSRC 177 and TD 24 out of 206 in Kadapa district, YSRC 158 and TD 31 out of 193 in Kurnool district, YSRC 143 and TD 22 out of 169 in Anantapur and YSRC bagged 371 panchayats in Chittoor district and TD limited to only 70 out of 454 in Chittoor district.