Nation Politics 10 Feb 2021 YSRC bags 1,383 gram ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC bags 1,383 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Elections were held for 2,723 positions of sarpanchs and 20,157 ward members
YSRC bagged victory 1,383 positions in Phase I gram panchayat rolls in Andhra Pradesh (Image source: DC Image/Narayana Rao)
 YSRC bagged victory 1,383 positions in Phase I gram panchayat rolls in Andhra Pradesh (Image source: DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: The ruling YSRC won 1,383 gram panchayats in its favour out of 3,249 that went for polling to the gram panchayat in phase-1 on Tuesday.

District-wise gram panchayats won by the YSR Congress supported candidates for the positions of sarpanches and ward members include: Anantapur-101, Kurnool-118, Chittoor-289, Kadapa-126, Prakasam-93, Nellore-50, Guntur-178, Krishna-51, West Godavari-63, East Godavari-67, Visakhapatnam-83 and Srikakulam-164, as per the reports available at 10 pm.

 

As the elections were held for 2,723 positions of sarpanchs and 20,157 ward members in the gram panchayats located in 12 districts with an exception for Vizianagaram district in the state, a large number of voters turned out to exercise their franchise.

Based on reports, voters cast their vote in favour of the contestants supported by both the ruling YSRC, Telugu Desam and other parties even though the election was held on a non-party basis.

Out of a total number of 3,249 positions of the sarpanchs, 525 were unanimously elected and out of 32,502 positions of ward members, 12,185 were elected unanimously earlier.

 

...
Tags: ysrc party, andhra pradesh gram panchayat elections, andhra pradesh gram panchayat polls, ysrc bagged victory in phase i gram panchayat polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

Telangana earned 150 crores over Liquor and is to setup 159 more bars (File photo)

New bars to fetch over Rs 135 cr for Telangana government

A court in Telangana gave dealth penalty for a 23 year old who committed rape and murder of a 5-year old in Narsingi limits

Man given death penalty for rape and murder of a minor in Telangana

Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in TRS government is now limited to only one beneficiary per family (Image source: Facebook)

Financial aid for girls marriage from poor families now limited to one beneficiary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

TRS MLA’s house stoned after questioning Ram temple fund drive

BJP activists throw chairs at the house of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, officials said. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham