YSRC bags 1,383 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The ruling YSRC won 1,383 gram panchayats in its favour out of 3,249 that went for polling to the gram panchayat in phase-1 on Tuesday.

District-wise gram panchayats won by the YSR Congress supported candidates for the positions of sarpanches and ward members include: Anantapur-101, Kurnool-118, Chittoor-289, Kadapa-126, Prakasam-93, Nellore-50, Guntur-178, Krishna-51, West Godavari-63, East Godavari-67, Visakhapatnam-83 and Srikakulam-164, as per the reports available at 10 pm.

As the elections were held for 2,723 positions of sarpanchs and 20,157 ward members in the gram panchayats located in 12 districts with an exception for Vizianagaram district in the state, a large number of voters turned out to exercise their franchise.

Based on reports, voters cast their vote in favour of the contestants supported by both the ruling YSRC, Telugu Desam and other parties even though the election was held on a non-party basis.

Out of a total number of 3,249 positions of the sarpanchs, 525 were unanimously elected and out of 32,502 positions of ward members, 12,185 were elected unanimously earlier.