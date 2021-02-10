Nation Politics 10 Feb 2021 KCR lashes out at Co ...
Nation, Politics

KCR lashes out at Congress, but spares BJP; seeks votes in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2021, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 8:14 pm IST
If we dont complete these projects, we will not seek votes in the next elections, asserts KCR
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo)

Hyderabad: Seeking votes for TRS in the soon to be held Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, saying that the grand old party had ignored development during its tenure in the state.

He, however, spared the BJP, which otherwise was always under his attack. Speaking in a public meeting at Haliya about 135 km from here, Rao said he would not seek votes in the next Assembly elections (in 2023) if the promised irrigation projects were not completed in the next one and half years. Nagarjuna Sagar will be going for the bypoll as sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah died in December last. "Rs 2500 crore worth lift irrigation schemes will be taken up in the district.

 

If we dont complete these projects, we will not seek votes in the next elections. We will work hard to complete all the projects in one and half years, Rao said. Blaming Congress for the backwardness of Nalgonda district, Rao said if his Government takes up projects, the opposition party levels allegations that there are kickbacks. Rao sought to know whether the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which was constructed during the Congress regime, was taken up for kickbacks. He said Rs 1,000 crore would allotted in the coming Budget for the welfare of Dalits under the "CM Dalit Empowerment Fund" and he would personally monitor it.

 

Rao lost his cool when some people at the meeting allegedly tried to distract it by showing some papers and ordered the police to take them out. "There are several dogs like you. Police  take them out. Take papers whatever they want to give. They are just a handful (in the meeting).

If we are determined, there will not be any trace of you. You will become dust," an annoyed KCR said. He quoted a Telugu proverb which says that 'new beggars' (someone who has taken up the profession now) have no time sense and likened the BJP to them. KCR said if any party has an opinion they also could convene meetings and convey what they wanted to the people. But it was not good to disturb meetings of other parties "So don't resort to senseless activities. If you have anything to say you also hold a public meeting. People will decide.

 

Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing them is not good culture. None will appreciate it and in the coming days people will teach you a lesson. I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limit to our patience. If you cross the limits, we know what to do," he said.

Tags: chief minister chandrashekar rao, nagarjuna sagar bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


