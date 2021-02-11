Nation Politics 10 Feb 2021 Full support to farm ...
Full support to farmers from TRS government , says Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2021, 4:31 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 4:31 am IST
The minister said the TRS govt allocated Rs 10,000 for free electricity and as investment assistance to farmers through farmer insurance
Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. (Photo: @trsharish)
Hyderabad: Finance Minister Tanneru Harish Rao said on Wednesday that water flowed without a hitch after TRS government came to power. “Previously, power bills were being forcibly collected from the people by the TDP government. “No electricity was provided by the Naidu government. The Congress party gave the ‘best power’ by saying it was free electricity, but there was no supply,” the minister said.

Harish Rao pointed out that when former Chief Minister Roshaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy were the CEOs, the thieves gave electricity in the middle of the night. If a farmer died, no rupee was given. “But now, if a farmer dies, we are sending a sum of five lakh by way of insurance sum to the farmer's house.”

 

The minister said the TRS government allocated Rs 10,000 for free electricity and as investment assistance to farmers through farmer insurance, the Kalyana Lakshmi. “We did a lot. KCR is planning to subsidize farm implements to the benefit of farmers.The  CM is always striving for the betterment of the farmers.”

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. “There is a need to grow vegetables and fruits on 20 lakh acres. Cultivation of vegetables and cultivation of orchards are profitable,” he said.

 

The finance minister pointed out that road works worth Rs 200 crore have been sanctioned for Sangareddy. “The aim is to make Telangana number one.”

Tags: harish rao, kcr, trs governments, farmers support by trs, farmer insurance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


