Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 12:25 am IST
There were strong words for the Congress, which the BJP has repeatedly accused of instigating the farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha Wednesday was overtaken midway by angry Opposition protests as he referred to the farm laws. The Congress, after a huge altercation, walked out shortly after he said the slogan-shouting “was a planned strategy to drown out reason and hide the truth”.

The protests started as Mr Modi, after speaking on Covid-19, switched to the farm laws, saying: “This government and Parliament respects farmers and will always continue to respect them.” The motion of thanks on the President’s address was later passed by the Lok Sabha.

 

The Opposition, which has shredded him over the past two days for comments like “andolanjeevi” and “parjeevi” (parasites) made during his last address, broke out in protests. As Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to calm down, Mr Modi said: “The farm laws will not bring down any farmers. No mandi has been shut nor have minimum support prices been stopped.” The PM added: “Minimum support prices have been increased after the farm laws were enacted. Moreover, farmers can now sell their goods wherever they want.”

 

Mr Modi again used the “andolanjeevi” jibe to target protesting farmers, which he had used in his speech in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

There were strong words for the Congress, which the BJP has repeatedly accused of instigating the farmers. “No matter how much you may try to sabotage it, you will fail to do so, because the truth is out there, that the farmers have not lost anything since the laws came into effect,” Mr Modi said, but without naming the Congress.

Mr Modi said the Congress was a “divided and confused” party, saying it was adopting different positions on various issues in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as it had no clear-cut stand. He said: “The Congress today is a confused and divided party. It has reduced itself to this. Such a confused party cannot help the country or anyone else. You want to shout inside Parliament, just as you do outside, then please go ahead, but hiding behind lies will never get you anywhere.”

 

Tags: andolanjeevi, narendra modi, parjeevi, congress party, farm laws, motion of thanks on president's address


Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
