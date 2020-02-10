Still no clarity on new chief for BJP’s Telangana unit

Hyderabad: The suspense over the appointment of a new president for the BJP Telangana unit keeps mounting even as party leaders, cadre and workers continue to weigh the pros and cons of likely contenders.

Some believe that the incumbent Dr. K Laxman will get one more term while several opine that the high command will give chance to a new leader.

Dr Laxman, who has been president for the past three years, completed his tenure six weeks back.

Though the election for the new president was expected in January, it has been delayed due to the ongoing row over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Delhi Assembly elections. Party leaders from the State are expecting that the president elections will be held in the next couple of weeks.

A senior party leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that the party high command is keen on strengthening the party in Telangana, towards which it intends to bring a new face to head the State unit.

He pointed out that for the past 30 years the BJP state president was chosen from leaders, who were active in Hyderabad and none was considered from outside of the city.

Though this aspect was repeatedly raised before the national leadership it has not been considered even once. He said that choosing pitch-forking someone from the districts would boost the morale of the cadre working in the interiors and towns.

Some national-level leaders in private conversations with this correspondent said that the high command is considering former minister D.K. Aruna, former MLA Y. Lakshminarayana or former MP AP Jitender Reddy as Dr Laxman’s successor. The leader said that MPs Arvind Dharmapuri and B Sanjay Kumar will also be in the running. However, a strong sentiment is that Dr Laxman would get an extension.