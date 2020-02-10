Nation Politics 10 Feb 2020 PSA dossier: Omar is ...
Nation, Politics

PSA dossier: Omar is ‘popular’, ‘radical’, and a vote-getter despite poll boycotts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 10, 2020, 12:02 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 12:02 am IST
But he threw his cover and resorted to ‘dirty politics’ after abrogation of Article 370, the charges say
In this file photo taken on April 15, 2019 former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah speaks during an election campaign in Srinagar. (AFP)
 In this file photo taken on April 15, 2019 former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah speaks during an election campaign in Srinagar. (AFP)

Srinagar: The dossier compiled against Omar Abdullah, on the basis of which he was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) last week, accuses him of being “a popular politician” who adopted a “radical methodology” and who “removed his cover and resorted to dirty politics” after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and split the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019. 

The dossier justifies Abdullah’s detention for “instigating general masses against the policies of the central government.” 

 

Prior to being booked under the PSA, Abdullah had spent six months in preventive custody under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He was among hundreds of politicians and activists taken into preventive custody to prevent a backlash to the August 5, 2019 moves.  

The dossier says he is being detained on the basis of his popularity among the people and his tweets against the revocation of Article 370. “The subject is a popular figure among masses and has tremendous potential for diverting the energy of common people for any cause,” it says, adding “An overview of the activities of the subject suggests that the ideology of the subject is favouring radical thoughts, which he has also turned into action.”

Elaborating on Abdullah’s ‘great influence’ on the people, the dossier refers to his electoral victories, and says he got the people to come out and vote for him even at the height of militancy and the separatist movement and even amid a poll boycott by militants.

It reads, “The capacity of the subject to influence people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycott.” 

Referring to Omar Abdullah’s tweets opposing the abrogation of Article 370, the dossier says he instigated people on the micro-blogging site against the unity and integrity of the nation. It further accuses him of using politics as a cover for planning activities against the Union government: “Despite the fact that the subject has been a mainstream politician, he has been planning his activities against the Union of India in the guise of politics. And while enjoying the support of gullible masses, he has been successful in execution of such activities.”

A separate dossier based on which People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been detained under the PSA mentions public remarks she allegedly made against the Army and her pro-militant tweets and attempts “to collaborate with separatists”. It says there were “confidential reports” suggesting that she was “collaborating with the separatists”. 

It also refers to her calling for “dignity to militants after death” and accusing the Army of “using chemical weapons against them”. The dossier also mentions her tweets opposing the Triple Talaq law passed by the BJP-led Union government and the critical remarks she made over the lynching of Muslims in the country. The dossier against her also mentions her stiff opposition to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

While calling her “a vocal voice” against the Centre’s move reading down these Constitutional provisions, it says Mehbooba Mufti had even said that tampering with Article 35A would be akin to lighting a powder keg and that it would engulf the hands making such an attempt. It also refers to her speech in which she had cautioned that no one will be left in J&K to unfurl the tricolour if Article 370 goes. 

Apart from Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the authorities have booked four other senior mainstream leaders including National Conference president and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former ministers Naeem Akhtar (PDP) and Ali Muhammad Sagar (NC) and former senior vice-president of the PDP and Mufti’s maternal uncle Muhammad Sartaj Madni under the PSA. 

Under the PSA introduced in J&K in 1978, a person can be detained for a period of two years without the authorities seeking a formal trial. In 2012, the state legislature amended the law by relaxing some of its strict provisions. In the case of first-time offenders or individuals who “act against the security of the state” for the very first time, the detention period for such individuals was reduced from two years to six months. However, the option of extending the term of detention to two years was kept open, “if there is no improvement in the conduct of the detainee”.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti, public safety act (psa) dossier, article 370 jammu & kashmir, kashmir valley
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh speaks at a press conference in New Delhi, on Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

AAP grows suspicious as poll officials take 24 hours to declare final vote percentage

Bengaluru Metro.

Coronavirus visa restrictions affect Bengaluru Metro work

Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)

Assam plans survey to segregate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

ANI image

Speeding car kills three in Ghaziabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP grows suspicious as poll officials take 24 hours to declare final vote percentage

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh speaks at a press conference in New Delhi, on Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Security around EVM 'strong room' in Delhi tightened

ANI photo

Exit polls predict easy win for AAP; high voting seen in Muslim-dominant areas

Voters form a love sign as they wait in queues to cast their votes at the Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks, during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)

CAA has its effect on Delhi polls, voters rush to exercise franchise

Voters wait in queues outside the Abul Kalam Azad school polling station in Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks, during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi begins voting as surveys predict clear victory for AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham