Nation Politics 10 Feb 2020 Idea of ‘Risin ...
Nation, Politics

Idea of ‘Rising India’ under threat: Sanjaya Baru

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Citing Jagan Mohan Reddy & Pranab Mukherjee, Sanjaya Baru claims political risk to investments is growing.
Sanjaya Baru
 Sanjaya Baru

Hyderabad: Former press secretary to the Prime Minister and author Sanjaya Baru, has contended that the narrative of “Rising India” is under serious threat.

Baru was delivering a lecture on “The Rule of Law, economy and ease of business” here on Sunday.

 

He blamed both the judiciary and the political executive for the slowdown of the country’s economy. Both, he said, had contributed to the erosion of “Rule of Law”.

Baru talked about how pendency of cases was one of the biggest worries that citizens and corporates’ have to reckon with. He noted that India spends less than a per cent of its Budget on judiciary.

“Against this backdrop, it is disconcerting to see that the 2020-21 Budget has reduced funds for judicial and legal infrastructure,” he said and also blamed “excessive litigation and capability to draft transparent and efficient rules.”

On the cases pending in various High Courts, he said, “It should worry policy makers that the worst performing states, with some exceptions, are also the poorest.”

The senior journalist noted that one of the major causes for the decline of investments in India was the legal process and verdicts. “While we talk about foreign investments coming to India, we forget about investments by Indians and their talent that is fleeing the country,” he added.

Baru also noted that even Chief Justice of the Supreme Court SA Bobde is aware of how Indian companies preferred to go for arbitration proceedings in Singapore or London, over settlements in the country.  

Baru also threw shade at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for renegotiating or abrogating contracts and delaying ongoing projects.

Comparing it to the retrospective tax move by the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, he said it was an example of the rise in political risk in investing in India.

A trained economist, Baru recalled his youth while talking about economic models of India and other countries. “There was a time when the ‘countries of tomorrow’ were considered Brazil and Argentina. But their growth plateaued,” he said.

Talking on the “Rising India” model, he said that until a few years ago, the world believed India was catching up with China.

“Today, that idea is under threat. Now, we have to decide on whether we want to pursue the Latin America way or the East Asian way,” he said.

...
Tags: sanjaya baru, budget, rising india, the supreme court, andhra pradesh chief minister, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP’s divisive policies

K Chandrashekhar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao okays repairs of temple, Masjid

T. Sagar, general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said that Markfed authorities were issuing slips to each farmer for the procurement of 2.5 quintals and asking them to come with their stock from 30 to 45 days. After procurement, there is inordinate delay in payments, he said.

Hyderabad: Low procurement quota troubles red gram farmers

Dr. K Laxman

Still no clarity on new chief for BJP’s Telangana unit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP alleges bid to tamper EVMs ahead of counting

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

AAP grows suspicious as poll officials take 24 hours to declare final vote percentage

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh speaks at a press conference in New Delhi, on Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Security around EVM 'strong room' in Delhi tightened

ANI photo

Exit polls predict easy win for AAP; high voting seen in Muslim-dominant areas

Voters form a love sign as they wait in queues to cast their votes at the Shaheen Public School polling station in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks, during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)

PSA dossier: Omar is ‘popular’, ‘radical’, and a vote-getter despite poll boycotts

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2019 former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah speaks during an election campaign in Srinagar. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham