Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP's divisive policies
Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP’s divisive policies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Asaduddin Owaisi said MIM plans to reach out to larger audience and would hold meetings at other places in Andhra Pradesh.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Kurnool: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed BJP for dividing the country on religious lines.

He said “this is the first time in the history of Parliament that a law was made on the basis of religion,” he said. “This country is not just of Hindus. It is not just of Muslims. It is not just of Christians. It is a union of all the faiths and beliefs,” the MP asserted. AIMIM party held its first anti-CAA, NCR and NPR protests at Kurnool, their first in AP, on Sunday.

 

Owaisi said MIM plans to reach out to larger audience and would hold meetings at other places in Andhra Pradesh. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was urged to hire a good lawyer to secure four percent reservation to Muslims in Supreme Court.

Earlier, he was accorded a roaring welcome, on his arrival. The ground was swarmed with people with the organisers stating that around 20,000 people had turned up for the meeting. Talking about the protests across the country, he said that the “fight” is to protect the country, which must be protected from “fascist forces”.

Owaisi then explained the process of National Population Register, National Register of Citizens and CAA. Criticizing the BJP, he claimed that the government is lying to the people. “NPR and NRC are two sides of the same coin,” he added.

Reacting to the comments made by Prime Minister about how he touched the feet of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, Owaisi sarcastically questioned if there was a picture of the event.

Tags: all india majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeen, asaduddin owaisi, caa, ncr, npr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


