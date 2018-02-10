search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley for funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 2:46 am IST
CM was upset over TS not getting funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram project in the Budget.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for Delhi late on Friday. He flew by a special flight from Begumpet airport along with wife Shobha and a few family members.

Mr Rao is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley seeking more funds for TS in the Union Budget, besides meeting other ministers seeking clearances for pending proje-cts and release of arrears. He also wanted the Centre to fulfil the promises made to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 on setting up of Bayyaram steel plant and railway coach factory among others.

 

The CM was upset over TS not getting funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram project in the Budget.

Sources said the CM had some dental problem for the past few days and would also undergo treatment during the Delhi trip.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao


Related Stories

Union Budget a big let-down for Telangana, says KT Rama Rao
Budget didn’t do justice to Telangana: MP Kalwakuntla Kavitha


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three WhatsApp features that will change the way you text in 2018

Some of the new WhatsApp features were spotted in beta versions for iOS and Android.
 

Sand mounds in Australia found to be burial sites older than Egypt's pyramids

This could change the understanding of indigenous burial rites in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors remove snail growing inside puss filled abscess on 11-year-old's elbow

This is the first case of its kind to be recorded in medical literature (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FIIL IICON review: A great attempt to the truly wireless future

These aesthetically good-looking headphones also sound good; in fact, we have been using it as our daily audio accessory since its arrival last month.
 

Asteroid coming close Friday: Don’t worry, we’re safe

On February 6, an asteroid passed within 114,000 miles (184,000 kilometres), slightly more than halfway to the moon. (Photo: NASA)
 

Student flushes hamster down the toilet after being barred from flying with it

She is considering filing a lawsuit against the airline for pressuring her to kill her pet (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyderabad corporators get poor report from electors

With the Mayor and 150 corporators of Hyderabad completing two years of their tenure, electors want to know what results have been delivered in the past 24 months. 

Karnataka: Cabinet to discuss pay panel report

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hassan feud spills into Assembly

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna

Karnataka: JD(S) cosies up to BSP, 20 seats for Mayawati’s party

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, son H.D. Kumaraswamy and BSP supremo Mayawati in a file photograph

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clears air, no math takeover now

Opposition leader Jagadish Shettar speaks during the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. BJP leader R. Ashok is also seen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham