K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley for funds

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for Delhi late on Friday. He flew by a special flight from Begumpet airport along with wife Shobha and a few family members.

Mr Rao is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley seeking more funds for TS in the Union Budget, besides meeting other ministers seeking clearances for pending proje-cts and release of arrears. He also wanted the Centre to fulfil the promises made to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 on setting up of Bayyaram steel plant and railway coach factory among others.

The CM was upset over TS not getting funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram project in the Budget.

Sources said the CM had some dental problem for the past few days and would also undergo treatment during the Delhi trip.