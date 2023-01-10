  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 10 Jan 2023 TPCC members await T ...
Nation, Politics

TPCC members await Thakre’s visit with list of grievances

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 10, 2023, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 7:48 am IST
New Congress Telangana incharge, Manikrao Thakre, will arrive on a two-day maiden tour. (File photo: AP)
 New Congress Telangana incharge, Manikrao Thakre, will arrive on a two-day maiden tour. (File photo: AP)

Hyderabad: New Congress’ Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre will arrive here on Wednesday, with local leaders expecting sparks to fly over an array of issues that are likely to be discussed during his two-day maiden tour.

Thakre is considered a close ally to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and is a key part of his plan to implement his vision in Telangana, bringing the state under the direct control of the AICC.

Thakre will be meeting party seniors and working presidents in a one-and-a-half-hour session on Day 1, which will be followed by the political affairs committee meeting.

Local leaders are bracing for the meetings, with many saying that they were ready to bury the hatchet over internal rivalries for the sake of the party. Senior leaders said that they are ready to air their grievances to Thakre.

 However, leaders are unsure if Thakre would be interacting with them individually or as a group.

“Earlier, Bose Raju, the AICC secretary, had assured us that there would be a one-to-one meet prior to the PAC meet and a list of about eight to 10 was prepared, with a few minutes for each. But now, it is being said that the leader would meet (us) as a group. How is it possible to openly speak in a group and express views if this is the case,” asked a senior leader.

He said that Thakre would fail to get a clear picture of the “ground reality”, saying that there was no review or discussion following the party’s dismal showing in the Munugode bypoll. “A detailed report should be sent to high command by taking views of all the leaders,” the senior leader said.

The list of leaders who are unhappy with the party includes MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D. Sridhar Babu and T. Jagga Reddy, AICC programme implementation committee chairperson A. Maheshwar Reddy and former minister J. Geetha Reddy.

A former AICC member said, “It is highly likely that some of them may meet him at the hotel he stays, as they are unwilling to visit Gandhi Bhavan.”

...
Tags: manikrao thakre, congress mp mallikarjun kharge, congress party telangana, telangana news, hyderabad news, aicc leader, aicc telangana, grievances, n.s. bose raju, aicc secretary, hanumantha rao, congress leaders uttam kumar reddy, d sridhar babu, jagga reddy, maheshwar reddy, dr j. geetha reddy, gandhi bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad postponed

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. (AP)

SC agrees to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC serves notices to respondents on AP’s Amaravati petition



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS BJP to invite Modi to contest from state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

TMC up in arms over CPI(M)-BJP 'joint' operation

File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->