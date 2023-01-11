  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 10 Jan 2023 TMC up in arms over ...
Nation, Politics

TMC up in arms over CPI(M)-BJP 'joint' operation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Jan 11, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 12:00 am IST
File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.
 File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

NEW DELHI: While there is a buzz over covert cooperation between the Marxists and the BJP for the panchayat elections in West Bengal, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress is up in arms over a Central government advertisement with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in CPI(M) Bengali mouthpiece Ganahakti.

The advertisement, which appeared on Monday, is about the launch of an EMU train between Ranaghat and Bongaon with a quote by the Prime Minister.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy claimed the “advertisement makes the CPI(M)-BJP’s join covert joint operation against the TMC amply clear”. Talking about the CPI(M)’s vote transfer to the BJP in the last Assembly elections, Roy said: “What started during the last Assembly elections continues unabated.”

Eyebrows were also raised when CPI(M) leader Siuya Kanti Mishra and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari appeared to be somewhat soft on each other’s outfits. While Mishra said “everyone was not bad in the BJP”, Adhikari returned the compliment by echoing similar sentiments. “All in the Left parties are not bad,” he had said.

Despite the tacit back-patting, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim, at a party meeting, asked its cadres not to transfer votes to the BJP. However, a senior BJP leader from Bengal indicated that during the panchayat polls, “there could be some understanding between the BJP and CPI(M) at the local level”. The senior BJP leader said the “understanding at the local level in panchayat polls has nothing to do with diktats from the high command. It's all about survival”.

Incidentally, both the CPI(M) and BJP are aware that to have a major say at the national level in the 2024 general election, a favourable outcome for the party in the panchayat polls is absolutely essential for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. A favourbale verdict will also boost Ms Banerjee's image, which has taken a major hit following a slew of scams and arrests of TMC leaders on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, as the panchayat polls draw near, the BJP is trying hard to strengthen its booth-level representation. An internal survey by the BJP indicated that the party has “poor booth-level presence.”

The senior leader, admitting that the party needed to strengthen its booth-level presence, claimed that the party workers were being “targeted by the TMC administration”. He claimed that the TMC has already “unleashed a reign of terror” in the state. The BJP feared that the violence during this year’s panchayat polls may be “worse than that of 2018.”

...
Tags: marxists, narendra modi, sukhendu sekhar roy, suvendu adhikari, mamata banerjee, trinamool congress


Horoscope 11 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Farmers have resolved to step up their protest as the deadline for submitting objections to the master plan for the proposed industrial zone ends on January 11. (File Photo: DC)

Kamareddy farmers gear up for massive agitation

The apex court clubbed all the petitions with the Green Bench. (ANI File Photo)

SC transfers mining case of Gali Reddy to Green Bench

The petitioner complained that the government was not taking any action for preserving the monument. Hill Fort palace (Photo Twitter:@1947Partition)

Report on Hill Fort palace in 3 weeks: TS

Rachakonda police commissioner D.S. Chauhan said. “Our special teams are working round the clock to nab the chain snatchers.” (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Cops launch special drive to prevent chain-snatching, drunk driving



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi from Telangana in the next Lok Sabha? We are going to ask him, says state BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Left helped me win in Nadigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->