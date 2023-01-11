Led by Harish, team BRS readies for first public meet

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao will lead the team of ministers, BRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs to oversee the arrangements for the BRS' first public meeting, titled "Bharata Garjana," scheduled on January 18 in Khammam.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has set a target of five lakh people for the meeting. With just a week left, he has entrusted Harish Rao with the task of ensuring the first public meeting of the BRS is a grand success.

The CM has invited CMs of non-BJP ruled states and leaders of a few regional parties.

Harish 'trouble-shooter' Rao had played a key role in making the first-ever public meeting of the TRS in Karimnagar in May 2001, 'Simha Garjana,' a grand success. That meeting was held within two weeks of the TRS formation on April 27, 2001, and was attended by over 2.5 lakh people.

Harish Rao will lead the team comprising ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, V.Ravichandra besides eight MLAs and a MLC.

Harish Rao will leave for Khammam on Wednesday and the team will scout for a 100-acre site to accommodate five lakh people, provide parking facility for thousands of buses, lorries, cars and other vehicles, setting up of the dais to accommodate the CMs and leaders of regional parties etc with due attention to protocol.

It is being proposed to mobilise people not only from Khammam district, but also Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad as well as bordering areas of Andhra Pradesh which are nearby.

The party has decided to engage hundreds of RTC buses to transport people to the venue. BRS leaders are approaching private travels companies and private educational institutions for the buses.