  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 10 Jan 2023 JD(S) to come to pow ...
Nation, Politics

JD(S) to come to power in next elections: HD Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jan 10, 2023, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:35 pm IST
Many farmers have committed suicide in Kalaburagi. I request them not to act in haste. Our government will come to power. I am here to help you, Kumaraswamy said. — PTI
 Many farmers have committed suicide in Kalaburagi. I request them not to act in haste. Our government will come to power. I am here to help you, Kumaraswamy said. — PTI

Mangaluru: Asserting that JD(S) would come to power in the state after the forthcoming assembly election, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured to take all necessary steps to help the farmers.

He was speaking at the Pancharatna Yatra at Alanda of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Kumaraswamy is in Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) districts as part of the Pancharatna Yatra. After completing Bidar, he began his Kalaburagi district tour on Monday.

“Many farmers have committed suicide in Kalaburagi. I request them not to act in haste. Our government will come to power. I am here to help you,” Kumaraswamy said, adding he would ensure farmers do not face any problems.

Speaking on the loan waiver scheme he had initiated as the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy expressed unhappiness against the BJP government. 

“I had taken steps to waive off 25 thousand crore loans of the farmers. But the BJP government that came later diverted about Rs 7,000 crore due to which the waiver of loans of thousands of farmers is still pending. If our government comes to power, we will complete it,” he added.

With confusion within Congress and various charges against BJP, JD(S) is trying to utilize the situation and increase its seats in the forthcoming assembly election. The party wants to strengthen its base in those places where it had lost by a narrow margin in the last assembly election. 

“There are several constituencies in North Karnataka where the party had lost by a very small margin. HD Kumaraswamy’s visit and his interaction with the people in this region will surely help in strengthening the party and in getting more seats in the assembly election,” JD(S) spokesperson MB Sadashiv told Deccan Chronicle.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, pancharatna rathayatra, kalyana karnataka, hd kumaraswamy bidar tour, kumaraswamy kalaburagi tour
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar with JDS leader Vishwanath who joined Congress in Bengaluru on Monday. — DC Image

JDS leader joins Congress to support K.K. Shivakumar in Kanakapura

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Accused in poachgate case doing 'forum shopping tactics', TS tells HC

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

Micro-instruments said said to belong to the middle Stone Age found on Sri Venkateswara Swamy gutta in Thadakapalli village of Siddipet district by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundham members.––DC Image

Micro instruments of stone-age era found in Siddipet



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Left helped me win in Nadigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

State, Central governments trying to dissolve local bodies: Congress

Former minister and Congress’ Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu speaks to the media. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->