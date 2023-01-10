JD(S) to come to power in next elections: HD Kumaraswamy

Many farmers have committed suicide in Kalaburagi. I request them not to act in haste. Our government will come to power. I am here to help you, Kumaraswamy said. — PTI

Mangaluru: Asserting that JD(S) would come to power in the state after the forthcoming assembly election, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy assured to take all necessary steps to help the farmers.

He was speaking at the Pancharatna Yatra at Alanda of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Kumaraswamy is in Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) districts as part of the Pancharatna Yatra. After completing Bidar, he began his Kalaburagi district tour on Monday.

“Many farmers have committed suicide in Kalaburagi. I request them not to act in haste. Our government will come to power. I am here to help you,” Kumaraswamy said, adding he would ensure farmers do not face any problems.

Speaking on the loan waiver scheme he had initiated as the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy expressed unhappiness against the BJP government.

“I had taken steps to waive off 25 thousand crore loans of the farmers. But the BJP government that came later diverted about Rs 7,000 crore due to which the waiver of loans of thousands of farmers is still pending. If our government comes to power, we will complete it,” he added.

With confusion within Congress and various charges against BJP, JD(S) is trying to utilize the situation and increase its seats in the forthcoming assembly election. The party wants to strengthen its base in those places where it had lost by a narrow margin in the last assembly election.

“There are several constituencies in North Karnataka where the party had lost by a very small margin. HD Kumaraswamy’s visit and his interaction with the people in this region will surely help in strengthening the party and in getting more seats in the assembly election,” JD(S) spokesperson MB Sadashiv told Deccan Chronicle.