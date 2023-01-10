  
Nation, Politics

Bhasmasura Rashtra Samithi is to blame for suicides of 60 sarpanchs, says Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 10, 2023, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 1:13 am IST
Addressing a protest meeting of sarpanchs organised by the TPCC’s Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghtan at Indira Park’s dharna chowk, Revanth said, “Chandrasekhar Rao used the 15th Finance Commission to transfer funds intended for sarpanches to Rythu Vedika and other works. KCR diverted these funds for contractors." (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Terming the BRS as Bhasmasura Rashtra Samithi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that 60 sarpanchs had died by suicide in the state as the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government had diverted the funds allotted by the 15h Finance Commission for other purposes. He implored sarpanchs to “bury BRS” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a protest meeting of sarpanchs organised by the TPCC’s Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghtan at Indira Park’s dharna chowk, Revanth said, “Chandrasekhar Rao used the 15th Finance Commission to transfer funds intended for sarpanches to Rythu Vedika and other works. KCR diverted these funds for contractors."

Revanth demanded that the BRS government pay Rs 1 crore compensation to the sarpanchs who died by suicide and restore the people’s faith in age-old system of village administration. Further, he alleged that funds pending to the sarpanchs were diverted to pay the contractors and demanded that the KCR government clear the funds for the sarpanchs to carry out development works in their respective villages.  "Earlier, the police prevented and detained us from holding a dharna in solidarity with the sarpanchs protest at this location. However, we fought back by obtaining the court's permission. The Congress party will continue to support the cause of protesting sarpanchs. They can reclaim their old glory only if BRS is buried (defeated)," he remarked.

Revanth questioned the alleged suspension of a sarpanch for the "death of a tree." "If a sarpanch is suspended for the death of a tree, what punishment should we expect against municipal minister KTR, whose irresponsibility cost about 30 lives who drowned in Musi,” he questioned. While terming BRS as Bhasmasura Rashtra Samithi, Revanth stated that renaming the party would not change anything and that KCR would not be saved. “KCR, who boasts of establishing 4,000 new panchayats, has not developed infrastructure for them while spending thousands of crores on Pragati Bhavan and Secretariat”, he remarked.

Tags: a revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), bharat rashtra samiti (brs), sarpanches
Location: India, Telangana


