  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 10 Jan 2023 Accused in poachgate ...
Nation, Politics

Accused in poachgate case doing 'forum shopping tactics', TS tells HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 10, 2023, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 1:28 pm IST
Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and the SIT argued before the court that the accused and suspect persons in poachgate were adopting “forum shopping tactics” to conceal facts in the case. They were challenging the orders of a single judge bench which had transferred the probe to the CBI and quashed the SIT.

Representing the government, Dushyanth Dave, senior counsel at the Supreme Court, said that the probe should not be transferred to the CBI on mere apprehensions, surmises and conjectures. He was presenting his argument before the division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji in the virtual mode.

He refuted the contentions of the accused Ramachandra Bharathi, K. Nandu  Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simahyaji, who had argued that the state government and SIT appeals were not maintainable before the High Court because the petitions before the single judge were to be viewed as criminal jurisdiction.

Senior counsel told the division bench that they had filed writ petitions before the single judge and stated that there would be violations to their rights if the police conducted the probe. They requested transfer of the case to any independent agency. But they were taking different stands in the appeals filed by the government, setting aside the claim of violation  of their rights and arguing that the writ petition before the single judge was criminal in nature.

“Their prayer before the single judge was of a civil nature, like violation of personal rights. The single judge did not exercise power under criminal nature. The court observed that this type of crime was very serious. Now, they are arguing that the single judge had passed orders under criminal jurisdiction. Such stands are nothing but forum shopping tactics,” Dave argued.

Further, citing several judgments of the Supreme Court, which had stated that the transfer the cases shall not be on mere apprehensions, Dave asked where was the link the accused and the single judge found that the Chief Minister was given CDs by the investigating officers. He asked how did the accused get a confirmation that the Chief Minister had intervened in the SIT probe.

“Based on surmises and conjectures, they inferred that the Chief Minister was involved in the case,” senior counsel Dave argued.

Senior counsel Uday Holla and S.D. Sanjay representing Karimnagar-based advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas and Tushar Velampally, who were named as suspects in poachgate, argued that the SIT had raided houses with more than 30 police personnel. They said the police, who also part of SIT, were under the administrative control of the Telangana government which is headed by the Chief Minister. So there was a chance of a biased probe by the SIT.

As counsels for the state government and P. Rohith Reddy sought more time to submit their rejoinders, the court adjourned the case to Tuesday.

...
Tags: state government, special investigating team, poachgate case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar with JDS leader Vishwanath who joined Congress in Bengaluru on Monday. — DC Image

JDS leader joins Congress to support K.K. Shivakumar in Kanakapura

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

Micro-instruments said said to belong to the middle Stone Age found on Sri Venkateswara Swamy gutta in Thadakapalli village of Siddipet district by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundham members.––DC Image

Micro instruments of stone-age era found in Siddipet

Chief Minister Bommai at the valedictory of Bidar Utsav in Bidar on Monday. — DC Image

Basavaraj proposes Industrialists Summit for development of Bidar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Left helped me win in Nadigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

State, Central governments trying to dissolve local bodies: Congress

Former minister and Congress’ Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu speaks to the media. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->