KT Rama Rao’s own temple run surprises party ranks

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao with his family offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Hyderabad: TRS circles are agog with whispers following the overnight display of spiritual streak by the party Working President and minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Many are actually baffled by his recent visits to temples, when he has never been known to visit temples or participate in religious ceremonies.

Mr Rama Rao has set an image that he believes only karma, in quite contrast to his father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a staunch devout who performs yagams to seek blessings for auspicious beginnings. On those occasions, Mr Rama Rao had confined himself to welcoming VIPs but never actually participated in the rituals.

Mr Rama Rao had never accompanied Mr Chandrasekhar Rao on his temple visits but always sent his family members along.

When a correspondent recently asked Mr Rama Rao whether he believed in God, his cryptic reply was, “I believe in karma”.

However, of late there has been a noticeable change in Rama Rao. Recently, he visited Vemulawada temple, along with his father. On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, he went to Tirumala along with his family and had Lord Balaji’s darshan.

According to TRS circles, some astrologers and even Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy had pointed out that K.T. Rama Rao has Raja Yogam this year and he has to visit temples.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao urged his son to visit important temples and perform pujas. In keeping with his father’s wish, Mr Rama Rao has started visiting temples, said TRS sources.