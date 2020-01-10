Nation Politics 10 Jan 2020 Jagan appears before ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan appears before CBI court in DA case, next hearing Jan 17

Published Jan 10, 2020
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
The court is hearing the disproportionate assets case quid quo pro every Friday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a Special CBI Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case following which it posted the matter for January 17 for further hearing.
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a Special CBI Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case following which it posted the matter for January 17 for further hearing. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a Special CBI Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case following which it posted the matter for January 17 for further hearing.

This is the first time Jagan appeared before the court after assuming charge as chief minister last year. He appeared before the court after he was summoned in connection with the ongoing trial.

 

The court is hearing the disproportionate assets case quid quo pro every Friday. Jagan had, however, sought exemptions from physically appearing before the court.

The special court had recently directed the chief minister to appear in person for the trial thereby rejecting his plea for an exemption.

