Jagan appears before CBI court in DA case, next hearing Jan 17

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a Special CBI Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case following which it posted the matter for January 17 for further hearing.

This is the first time Jagan appeared before the court after assuming charge as chief minister last year. He appeared before the court after he was summoned in connection with the ongoing trial.

The court is hearing the disproportionate assets case quid quo pro every Friday. Jagan had, however, sought exemptions from physically appearing before the court.

The special court had recently directed the chief minister to appear in person for the trial thereby rejecting his plea for an exemption.