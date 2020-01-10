Nation Politics 10 Jan 2020 'CAA nahi chale ...
'CAA nahi chalega': 'Tiranga Rally' against Citizenship law in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
The rally which would cover a distance of about three km from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram began around 1 pm.
 "Tiranga Rally," an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people marching with the national flag. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: "Tiranga Rally," an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people marching with the national flag.

Shops and establishments near Charminar downed shutters in support of the rally organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, comprising various Muslim groups.

 

The rally which would cover a distance of about three km from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram began around 1 pm. "Nahi Chalega Nahi Chalega CAA Nahi Chalega, Hindustan Zindabad," protesters chanted slogans holding placards.

The city police made elaborate arrangements and also regulated traffic in the old city.

Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier appealed to the public to participate in the rally to vent their opposition on CAA and NRC.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


