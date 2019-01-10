search on deccanchronicle.com
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy outdoes dad as he ends record padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Of the four major politicians in Andhra, Jagan has walked the most distance.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
Vijayawada: When YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy completes his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Ichapuram in Srikakulam on Wednesday, he would have set a record with the longest walk by a politician in the Telugu states.

Earlier, his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and sister Y.S. Sharmila and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu undertook similar padayatras. Dr Rajasekhar Reddy and Mr Naidu went on to become Chief Ministers after their padayatra.

 

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil a pylon and address a massive meeting with party workers and leaders at Ichapuram to mark the occasion. He was stabbed in the arm at the Vizag airport while he was on his weekly break to attend court.

The YSRC president started the padayatra on November 6, 2017, from his family estate of Idupulapaya in Kadapa. Though the yatra was scheduled for 180 days, he decided to extended on the back of the enthusiastic response. He covered 13-15 km a day. The total distance travelled by him 3,648 km. 

Over 341 days, he has covered 2,516 villages, addressed 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings. 

He also had 42 meetings with select groups which included fisherman, auto drivers, teachers, Nayee Brahmins, weavers, goldsmiths, anganwadi teachers, advocates, ambulance employees, government employees and unemployed youth.

By the time he ends the yatra, Mr Reddy would have interacted with more than two crore people, which is close to 40 per cent of the total population of the state
n Page 5: Yatra changed YSRC equations

