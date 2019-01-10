search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Shameful that severely-ill Parrikar continues to be CM’: Ex-Goa RSS chief

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 4:57 pm IST
Velingkar, once strong supporter of Parrikar, fell out with him after BJP-led state govt decided to give grants to English medium schools.
 ‘It is a matter of shame that a state like Goa is being governed by a chief minister who is severely ill. The state deserves better,’ Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Panaji: Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar has said it was shameful that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar continued to be in power despite being severely ill.

Velingkar, who heads Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, was talking to a group of reporters in Panaji recently. "It is a matter of shame that a state like Goa is being governed by a chief minister who is severely ill. The state deserves better," he said.

 

"The CM should take rest...It is shameful that he is retaining the chair," Velingkar added.

He also announced that the GSM would contest the upcoming by-election in Shiroda and Mandrem Assembly constituencies.

Both the seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs resigned to join the BJP in October last year. "We will teach the BJP a lesson. The BJP-led government is untrustworthy, which has gone back on several of its promises," he alleged.

Velingkar, who was once a strong supporter of Parrikar, had fell out with him after the BJP-led state government decided to give grants to English medium schools.

Velingkar was leading a group of people who demanded that mother the tongue should be declared as the medium of instruction (MoI) in the elementary education in the state.

...
Tags: manohar parrikar, subhash velingkar, goa, rss, bjp
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




