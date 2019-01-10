Naidu ditched people for the past 4.5 years: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ichapuram (Srikakulam): YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday concluded his Praja Sankalpa Yatra with an assurance of better governance at the doorstep of the people through decentralisation of administration.

“Chandrababu Naidu has ditched the people for the past 4.5 years and has been changing colours, tunes and stances frequently. He has always looked after the welfare of his coterie but never bothered about people. He has been moving from one camp to the other without any scruples. He crossed over to the Congress camp from the BJP after a four-year honeymoon and suddenly started speaking about Special Category Status and other issues which he had derided while sharing power with the NDA,” Mr Reddy said.

Mr Reddy said that Mr Naidu was looking at the national canvas, despite the skimpy means and shortcomings in the state and had shamelessly gone to Telangana to propagate that turncoats should be voted out. “In his own state he bought 23 MLAs and inducted four of them into the Cabinet as well. Corruption is rampant in the state and Naidu has turned financier for others during the elections but people are in no mood to believe him anymore,” he added.

“Throughout my 14-month padayatra which was a great experience, I was told by people belonging to various sections, trades and professions about their hardships which has strengthened my resolve to further fight the sly means of the Naidu government and I appeal to people to join hands in the fight for justice,” he said.

Agriculture, education, health, artisans, small industries and cooperative sector have been totally neglected by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

His 650-odd promises were totally forgotten and during his present term, many people lost jobs and government schools were closed down to benefit his coterie, he said.

“There should a sweeping change in the system and such change can be ushered in only when cheats and people who do not keep their word are rejected outright,” he said and affirmed that the yatra has come to an end but the fight for justice will continue.