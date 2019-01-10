search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Naidu ditched people for the past 4.5 years: Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Agriculture, education, health, artisans, small industries and cooperative sector have been totally neglected by the Chandrababu Naidu government.
Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ichapuram (Srikakulam): YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday concluded his Praja Sankalpa Yatra with an assurance of better governance at the doorstep of the people through decentralisation of administration.

“Chandrababu Naidu has ditched the people for the past 4.5 years and has been changing colours, tunes and stances frequently. He has always looked after the welfare of his coterie but never bothered about people. He has been moving from one camp to the other without any scruples. He crossed over to the Congress camp from the BJP after a four-year honeymoon and suddenly started speaking about Special Category Status and other issues which he had derided while sharing power with the NDA,” Mr Reddy said.

 

Mr Reddy said that Mr Naidu was looking at the national canvas, despite the skimpy means and shortcomings in the state and had shamelessly gone to Telangana to propagate that turncoats should be voted out. “In his own state he bought 23 MLAs and inducted four of them into the Cabinet as well. Corruption is rampant in the state and Naidu has turned financier for others during the elections but people are in no mood to believe him anymore,” he added.

“Throughout my 14-month padayatra which was a great experience, I was told by people belonging to various sections, trades and professions about their hardships which has strengthened my resolve to further fight the sly means of the Naidu government and I appeal to people to join hands in the fight for justice,” he said.

Agriculture, education, health, artisans, small industries and cooperative sector have been totally neglected by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

 His 650-odd promises were totally forgotten and during his present term, many people lost jobs and government schools were closed down to benefit his coterie, he said.

“There should a sweeping change in the system and such change can be ushered in only when cheats and people who do not keep their word are rejected outright,” he said and affirmed that the yatra has come to an end but the fight for justice will continue.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yatra changed YSRC equations

Huge Stupa construction as a symbol of Praja sankalpa Yatra at Ichapuram.

TRS MPs go for land, PM Modi asks for sweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Elvis Stephenson says TRS rewarded him for loyalty

Elvis Stephenson

‘Brought in haste’, says Oppn as quota bill faces Rajya Sabha test

Opposition members protest in Rajya Sabha during Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: RSTV grab via PTI)

'Distressed farmers showed PM Modi their strength in recent polls': Rahul

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said waiving farm loans is a small step towards addressing agriculture distress and 'a new green revolution is needed to resolve the problem.' (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham